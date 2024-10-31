How to watch Browns v. Chargers with and without cable
The Cleveland Browns are set to clash with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, and it's suddenly become a must win situation for the Browns as they look to keep afloat in the AFC and make an extraordinary push for the postseason ahead of the Week 10 bye.
The Chargers are also looking to win as they desperately need to keep pace with a strong AFC West division that features the only undefeated team left in the NFL - the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chargers can likely overtake the Denver Broncos at some point in the season, it'll be pretty impossibile to overtake the Chiefs. So, looking to get wins where they can is crucial, and the Browns are a team only now figuring itself out.
For Cleveland, the team will be without one of the team's best defenders in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who went down with a scary neck injury in Week 8. Denzel Ward, the best corner on the team and one of the best in the league, is also day to day with a concussion. On the offense, though, health seems to be bountiful - Nick Chubb told reporters ahead of Week 9 that he felt better "mentally, physically, and emotionally" in Week 8.
So, how can Browns fans catch the contest against the Chargers? Here are some options available to those with and without cable to watch Week 9 Cleveland football.
Options to watch Browns v. Chargers with cable
Channel: CBS
The Browns are still on CBS for this game, but they're on at the same time as some potentially more viewed contests like the Denver-Baltimore game and the Miami-Buffalo game. It seems that most of the country will be getting Denver-Baltimore, but with California having such a big reach and with the Chargers being the only California team playing on CBS on Sunday, the game will be broadcasted in all of California in addition to essentially all of Ohio. Some of Oregon and some of West Virginia will be getting this game, as well, according to 506 Sports.
Options to watch Browns v. Chargers without cable
Streaming: Paramount+, Youtube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
As a part of NFL Sunday Ticket, Youtube TV will be carrying this game. Paramount+ will be carrying it as well as a part of a streaming deal with CBS Sports. Other options include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. All of these options are, of course, subscription based. So, you'll have to purchase a subscription to catch the Browns game if it's not already local to you. However, these all offer trial periods for new viewers, so you can go with that option for a free stream, technically.