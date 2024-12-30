Ian Rapoport doubles down on Kevin Stefanski's job security heading into Week 18

Kevin Stefanski has doled out another loss in Week 17 as the Cleveland Browns lost to the Miami Dolphins in their last home game of the season.

Stefanski was standing across from Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel during the loss, who was fighting to see another day for the last spot in the postseason in the AFC, and who has far more perceived job security than him headed into the final week of action before the postseason kicks off.

While the Browns' season has fallen short of essentially every expectation in 2024 - between essentially zero good quarterback play, no run game, and very little creativity on offense overall - Stefanski has yet to show up on any hot seat lists in earnest. Sure, his name is mentioned here and there as a possibility, but Cleveland clearly covets the fourth year HC as he heads into his fifth.

Given a more reliable veteran quarterback, a draft class chock full of reinforcements on offense and some shoring up on the defensive line, and another year to figure out a better play calling system, it's felt that Stefanski can bring the Browns back to at least more than their current three wins. And, according to one NFL insider, that feeling is all but confirmed ahead of Week 18.

Ian Rapaport confirms Stefanski's job is safe ahead of Week 18

Ian Rapaport has been fairly plugged in about head coach hot seats this season, and he's been echoing the same sentiment over and over again about Stefanski that he has all season long - his job is safe. As the Browns look to figure out their quarterback dillemma, Stefanski will be there along for the ride.

"While his recently adjusted deal confirms he'll return to Cleveland in 2025, the team will bring in competition in the form of a younger player or veteran for him, since neither Jameis Winston norDorian Thompson-Robinson have capitalized on their opportunities since the injury," said Rapaport in his report Monday morning.

Rapaport added that the team is likely to one see two major changes this offseason, if any: Mike Vrabel, who has been the de facto offensive line coach for the team, will likely leave for a head coaching vacancy. And, Myles Garrett, who has asked to see the vision for the Browns' future before committing to them again long term, is another name to watch ahead of 2025.

Stefanski does deserve at least one more year to prove he can lead a winning team if he's given an actual roster to win with - if he's handed yet another subpar quarterback and isn't given a better play caller than Ken Dorsey headed into 2025, then he might be in for his final season with the Browns as a head coach.

