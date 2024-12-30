Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Browns' Week 17 loss to Dolphins

With two weeks to go in the regular season, the Cleveland Browns entered Week 17 in pretty strong position for the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering Week 17, the Browns held the no. 5 overall pick.

However, fans were hoping for a little more help before the order was set in stone in just a couple of weeks. The Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback with the Deshaun Watson experiment clearly failing, and the top two prospects, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, are likely to go in the top three picks.

Fortunately, the Browns were done multiple favors in Week 17. The first was inevitable, as a pair of 3-win teams squared off with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off. In that one, the Jaguars came out victorious and thus dropped to the fifth overall pick, bumping Cleveland up a spot.

Not only that, but the New York Giants went out and beat the Indianapolis Colts, thus frustrating the majority of their fan base. The Giants had walked into Week 17 holding the no. 1 overall pick in the draft, but with a win, fell down to no. 3.

With those games taking place in the early portion of the day, the Browns were sitting fourth before taking on the Miami Dolphins.

When the Browns lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, they jumped up another spot, going from no. 5 to no. 3 in a matter of hours. Let's check in on the latest draft order.

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order with one week to go in the regular season

1. New England Patriots (3-13)

2. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

3. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

4. New York Giants (3-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

6. New York Jets (4-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

9. Chicago Bears (4-12)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

Going back to the top two quarterback prospects of 2025, the Browns will likely be trying to get one of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. Also potentially a top-3 pick is Sanders' teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter.

Most fans would probably like to see the team come away with a rookie quarterback in the first round, with Sanders or Ward being the favorites. However, adding Hunter is also a tantalizing thought. If Hunter played cornerback, adding him to the pieces on defense could be a lot of fun.

Where will the Browns end the season in terms of draft position? We'll have to see in just a week's worth of time.

