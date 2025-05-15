Instant analysis of Cleveland Browns 2025 schedule

The NFL finally released the entire 2025 schedule on Wednesday night. For the Browns, we already knew they would be headed to London to take on the Vikings in Week 5 thanks to a schedule leak.

Now that the whole schedule is out, let's look at who the Browns will face with this instant analysis of their 2025 schedule. The biggest part to note is the Browns will not have a single primetime game this year following a 3-14 year.

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland opens up at home against the Bengals just as they did in 2023, where the Browns came away with a 24-3 victory en route to an 11-6 record. Hopefully, history can repeat itself as a good omen for the 2025 season. It's worth mentioning that the pending contract situation surrounding Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson could come into play here.

Week 2: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

It won't take much time to see two of their three divisional rivals, as the Browns travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 2. Should Joe Flacco earn the starting job, this would be his first-ever start in Baltimore against his former squad.

Week 3: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

The last time these two teams met, Green Bay ruined the Browns' Christmas at Lambeau in a game where Baker Mayfield tossed four interceptions. Hopefully Cleveland can do a better job protecting the ball in their first matchup with the Jordan Love-Packers.

Week 4: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions

Cleveland stays in the NFC North for their first meeting against the Lions since they became a contender. While Detroit underwent the most change in the Dan Campbell era this offseason, they still figure to be an NFC powerhouse.

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (London)

In their second-ever overseas game and their first since 2017, this was the one game that we already knew before the schedule was released. The Browns could get their first look at J.J. McCarthy while they look to avenge their 2017 loss in London to Minnesota.

Week 6: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland finishes their first round of AFC North matchups in a duel in Pittsburgh in Week 6. Will the Browns be facing Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, or Will Howard at quarterback?

Week 7: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

The run of six-straight games against opponents who were above .500 in 2024 ends here with another meeting against the Dolphins at home. Miami had Tyler Huntley starting in this matchup a year ago and still took the win, and the Browns won't get the cold-weather advantage at this point in the season.

Week 8: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Right before the bye week, the Browns head to Foxborough, where they have lost seven straight games dating back to 1995. This will likely be their first look at second-year quarterback Drake Maye in a meeting with former advisor from 2024, Mike Vrabel.

Week 9: Bye Week

Due to the London game, the Browns had the choice of a Week 6 bye or a later bye week. They chose the latter, but this stands out as an obvious time to potentially make a quarterback change.

Week 10: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

The Browns get their first game at the dreaded MetLife Stadium since 2020, where they defeated the Giants but lost to the Sam Darnold-led Jets. It's likely to be Justin Fields under center this time around, who has a record of 0-2 in starts against Cleveland.

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland and Baltimore wrap up their season series in Week 11. The Ravens were one of the Browns' three wins in 2024 when they visited Huntington Bank Field.

Week 12: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

In an exact rematch from 2024, where Cleveland travels to Vegas again, the Browns will face the new-look Raiders under Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. Las Vegas figures to be a run-heavy team with Chip Kelly and Ashton Jeanty, and they could pose a physical test at this point in the season.

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco returns to Cleveland for the first time since 2023, where P.J. Walker and the Browns stunned the then-unbeaten 49ers on a last-second missed kick from Jake Moody. The Browns will look to replicate some of that magic two years later.

Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

In a late-season matchup, could this be a meeting between the top two quarterbacks for the majority of the pre-draft process? Cam Ward will be going for Tennessee, if healthy, and this would be a logical time for a rookie to takeover in Cleveland if the season is out of hand.

Week 15: Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

The Browns head to the Windy City late in the year for their first game against the Caleb Williams-led Bears. Chicago has high hopes in its first year with Ben Johnson and could be playing important football at this stage of the season.

Week 16: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo comes to town for the first time since 2019, where the Browns escaped with a 19-16 win behind 116 rushing yards from Nick Chubb. The Bills figure to be rounding into playoff form at this point, making it an extreme challenge late in the year.

Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland gets a chance to host Pittsburgh in what could be another snow-globe game like in 2024, where the Browns won a memorable Thursday Night Football game. In another December matchup, we could be in store for more severe weather in a matchup with the Steelers.

Week 18: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns start and end with the Bengals, who figure to be in a must-win spot in this Week 18 game.

