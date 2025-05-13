First Browns schedule news confirms overseas clash

A year ago, it was announced the Browns will have a 2025 home game take place in London, England for the first time since 2017. With the schedule release this week, leaks have been floating around hinting at when the game could take place, along with the opponent. Now, we officially learned the details of the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the full slate of international games for the 2025 season, including the Browns against the Vikings in Week 5.

First Browns schedule news confirms London clash against Vikings

The Browns will "host" the Vikings at Tottenham Stadium in London on Sunday, October 5th, or Week 5 of the NFL season. The game will be aired at 9:30 AM Eastern time and can be seen on NFL Network or streaming with NFL+. It will be played at Tottenham Stadium, the home of the Tottenham Hotspur FC of the English Premier League.

Cleveland's only prior international game was played in London in 2017 against the Vikings at Twickenham Stadium. They lost that game 33-16 after Case Keenum went for 288 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota while Isaiah Crowell totaled 118 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The Browns will seek revenge eight years later against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings.

For those in tune with the schedule leaks online, this isn't news, as the details of this game were leaked a week ago. In addition to the confirmed Browns-Vikings clash, we also officially learned Minnesota will play against the Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, the week before.

It remains to be seen whether Minnesota being in Europe for the week before will give them any sort of advantage over the Browns. The schedule release is a win for the Vikings, however, as they will get two road games on a neutral field, both against teams who are known for their tough home-field weather conditions.

The rest of the schedule release later this week will be interesting, as the Browns' decision of when to take the bye week could give some early implications regarding how they feel about the season. Should they take a bye week right after the London game, they could prepare to start a rookie quarterback in Week 7. If they opt to take it later, they likely believe they will want the rest for a playoff push.

