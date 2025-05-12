Browns continue adding secondary depth with second safety signing of the day

It has been a busy day in Berea, as they have made two moves to provide depth at the safety position after not adding one before or during the draft. Following the release of Juan Thornhill and the retirement of Rodney McLeod, the Browns had nearly 1,000 snaps to replace in the back-end of their secondary from the 2024 season.

After signing former Steelers safety Damontae Kazee earlier today, the Browns weren't done as they signed former Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. The Seahawks released Jenkins this past offseason for salary cap purposes after signing a two-year, $12 million deal before the 2024 season.

Browns continue adding secondary depth with Rayshawn Jenkins signing

Jenkins was a fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 and played out his rookie deal before joining Jacksonville for the next four seasons and Seattle for 2024. He's entering his age-31 season with appearances in 122 games, including 89 starts.

Prior to this past season, Jenkins started every game he played from 2019 to 2023, missing just four games total of the 83 possible outings. He began last year as the starter before losing his job to Coby Bryant after being placed on injured reserve with a hand injury.

While Kazee was signed to add insurance at free safety, Jenkins is a more versatile defensive back who can line up at free safety, in the box, and even some slot corner. His last few seasons haven't been the strongest, per PFF, as he posted a 52.5 grade in 2024 and a 60.9 grade in 2023. However, Jenkins played in 550 snaps a year ago and registered 1,000 snaps in the two years prior.

The Browns made a flurry of moves official on Monday afternoon following rookie minicamp, including Kazee and Jenkins. They also signed UDFA receivers Luke Floriea, Kisean Johnson, and Cade McDonald. In correspondence, the Browns waived safety Trey Dean, edge Marcus Haynes, receiver Ja'Seem Reed, and fullback Eil Wilson.

It was obvious the safety position was a glaring hole on the roster following the draft, as the depth was essentially non-existent after Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. Kazee and Jenkins aren't All-Pro caliber players by any means, but the Browns have added two stable veterans who have played a lot of football and can provide consistency and experience to a room that desperately needed it.

