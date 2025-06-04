It only took OTAs for Travis Hunter to rub salt in the Browns' wounds

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning trade in the 2025 NFL Draft, passing up the opportunity to select Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter by trading the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The early returns say that Jacksonville is thrilled with the selection

Hunter was not only excelling at wide receiver, materializing on the receiving end of many a Trevor Lawrence throw in Jaguars OTAs, but he has also started to show the league that he has the talent needed to be viable at both wide receiver and cornerback in the pros.

Hunter had a highlight go viral on Tuesday afternoon in which he could be seen playing cornerback, rising up to the apex of a quarterback's pass, and pulling off an incredibly difficult interception. His smooth coverage skills are quickly becoming so valued that Jacksonville's defensive staff is fawning over him.

New Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campinale has been raving about Hunter on defense, even asking coach Liam Coen to let Hunter get more reps on that side of the ball. The Browns may look foolish if Hunter becomes the generational talent many expect him to be.

Travis Hunter starring at Jaguars OTAs is a bad look for the Browns

The Browns managed to do OK in a vacuum from the Hunter trade, as Mason Graham could be a high-level starter in Cleveland for the next 10 years, and Jacksonville will have to send their 2025 first-round pick back to Andrew Berry. However, Hunter is an utterly unique player who defies classical designation.

Unless Graham turns into Chris Jones, it seems unlikely that any player the Browns will select with the boatload of assets they collected in the Hunter trade will match what the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will bring to the table. Hunter could have solved two of Cleveland's biggest holes instantly.

The Browns may get solid production out of Graham, but he is unlikely to move the needle this season. While Lawrence will determine how high the ceiling is for Jacksonville this season, Hunter's ability to produce on both sides could make him one of the league's most valuable non-quarterbacks instantly.

The true winner of this trade is not going to be discovered for a few more years, but the Browns may not love to see highlights of the player they parted ways with starring in such an impressive way while they hoard all of their unused capital.