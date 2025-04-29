Here's why the Browns passing on Travis Hunter was the right decision

Let's get this out of the way early - Travis Hunter's a stud draft prospect. His collegiate career from Jackson State to Colorado was absolutely fantastic. You'd be hard-pressed to find a scout or draftnik who didn't wax poetically about Hunter in their pre-draft scouting report. The skills, the accolades, and by all accounts, the attitude and work ethic, Hunter's got it.

The Cleveland Browns were on the clock with the second overall selection and it seemed like a no brainer decision - take the draft's overall best player to bolster a lacking roster, and figure out the rest later. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars came calling, and made an offer that Andrew Berry and the rest of the Browns front office simply could not refuse - or did they?

In his post-draft piece for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer reports that the Browns and Jaguars had agreed to this deal in principle all the way back on April 7th. This should tell you a few things. One, this wasn't a rash or panicked decision - this was calculated.

It also shows you the Browns are keeping their eyes on the prize so to speak - they never viewed this draft as containing their quarterback of the future (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders notwithstanding).

Browns did well to trade 2nd overall pick in exchange for massive haul

The Jaguars had extreme affinity for Hunter, and they paid heftily for the right to select him. As a refresher, the Browns surrendered the 2nd, 104th, and 200th draft choices to Jacksonville in return for the 5th, 36th, and and 126th picks, as well as the Jags' first round pick in 2026.

When reading the compensation, many were shocked the Browns were able to coax an additional first round selection in a move-down of only 3 spots. This was a masterful trade by Berry, one that kick-started what the Browns hope will be a quick rebuild, rather than the elongated mess that was their previous attempt at rebuilding (2015-2017).

Which takes us to why this is the prudent, and best decision. By now, everyone knows that the key to winning consistently in the NFL is getting the QB position right. It's why the Browns, with arguably the best defender in the league, still found themselves winning only 3 games last year. Teams that win without a quarterback are the outliers - not the blueprint.

The Browns evidently didn't see a quarterback worthy of building around in the draft. They had their choice of any of the draft's prospects not named Cam Ward at the 2nd and 5th picks, and chose to make other selections.

Yes, they eventually drafted Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round and ended Shedeur Sanders' mind-numbing slide all the way in the 5th round, but these are not moves that indicate a player the franchise is all-in on, rather that they saw traits worthy of a lower risk gamble.

The Browns decision to double up on first round picks next year provides them with more opportunity and significant flexibility should they fall in love with one of next year's signal callers in the draft.

Besides the fact that the Browns themselves might have a high selection as a result of the current state of the roster, they also acquired the Jaguars' pick - which wouldn't be that surprising if it's a high pick as well. They did in fact "earn" the 5th overall selection this year as a result of their own shortcomings.

In lieu of having a potentially great CB/WR, the Browns gave themselves two extremely valuable shots at drafting the best prospect next year at the game's most important position. While it may hurt to see Travis Hunter excel in the league, the Browns didn't get slouches in his place.

Mason Graham was considered one of the draft's top overall prospects by most scouts. A unanimous All-American and national champion is nothing to sneeze at. Quinshon Judkins, the choice at 36, coming off a national championship run with the Ohio State Buckeyes is considered one of the draft's top ballcarriers.

Finally, the Browns doubled up at RB with Dylan Sampson at 126. He was the SEC offensive player of the year and a second team All-American last year.

All of those players will factor in greatly this upcoming season and in the future, but most importantly, this trade opens up a world of possibilities for the Browns. They will have their shot at a QB next year, as long as there's one they love.

Be it through a massive trade haul to get up in the draft order, or through one of the two selections they already have, the Browns swallowed the hardest pill now. It will all be worth it when next year they're fully capable of adding their hand-picked QB. That is, if one of their gambles on this year's signal callers doesn't hit first.

