Browns land coveted QB target in early 2026 mock draft

When the Cleveland Browns began Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft with a huge trade to land them a future first round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars, it became immediately clear that their plan for 2025 was to coast. Coast through their offense potentially never finding its footing, coast through a season with no major expectation, and coast right to the 2026 NFL Draft.

With two first rounders in tow headed into that draft, Cleveland has the opportunity to choose from a far more talented - reportedly - quarterback pool than there was available in 2025. Not that they seemed to be raising their noses at this year's class, considering they took two by the end of Day 3. But, they need land a nearly sure-thing at signal caller soon.

If Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel do not pan out for them this season, they can somewhat take solace in the fact that Sanders was taken with a 5th round pick, and Gabriel with a 3rd. They managed to land three starting-caliber players prior to them, so hypothetically missing on them just sets them up for their 2026 drafting strategy: quarterback atop the board no matter what.

And, in this far too early 2026 mock draft, we have the Browns landing that quarterback: the mysterious but promising Arch Manning out of Texas.

Browns land Manning in 2026 mock draft

QB Arch Manning

Manning is a bit of a gamble right now. We can assume that, based on how highly touted he's been leading up to his now-starting opportunity at Texas, he's going to be one of the best quarterbacks in next year's class - possibly even the best. He'll have great competition for that label, though. Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and LaNorris Sellers have all been named as potential QB1s in 2026.

Manning didn't get much playing time behind Quinn Ewers in 2025. But, in his two games from 2024 with major snaps, he posted 481 total passing yards, six touchdowns (one rushing), two turnovers, and a QBR over 75 in each appearance. Not terrible for someone who just stayed ready.

We'll have plenty of time between now and 2026 to determine if Manning is even the right call for Cleveland with their, presumably, top pick. And, there's no guarantee Manning even declares for the draft next season.

WR Zachariah Branch

Cleveland also needs more playmaking, desperately. They added Harold Fannin Jr. in this year's draft, which certaintly helps there, but adding another prime wide receiver would be a huge lift to their offense. Branch is projected as the top wide receiving prospect in the 2026 class, and with two first rounders under their belt, there's a shot that Cleveland could make moves to land two top prospects on offense.

Branch, who currently plays with USC, was a track star in high school before landing with USC as a top recruit. He finished up his 2024 season with the team with 503 receiving yards and 47 receptions, and is set to have an even larger role in the Trojans' offense in his junior year.

S Caleb Downs

If the Browns aren't able to make their way back up the board for Branch, then they should stick to what they know - drafting elite defenders. Downs is projected to be the top safety in the 2026 class, and Cleveland does just so happen to have a need at safety.

In Max Chadwick and Trevor Sikkema's write up on Downs for PFF, they say: "His 91.7 overall PFF grade in that span is second among all FBS safeties, while his 91.2 PFF coverage grade is third. Downs is also a fantastic run defender, leading all players on this list with 35 run-defense stops and an 88.5 PFF run-defense grade since 2023. Downs is an incredibly versatile player who can thrive at free safety, slot corner or in the box. Not to mention, he’s also a dynamic punt returner."

More Browns news and analysis