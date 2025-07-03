It’s not even training camp but the Browns’ kicking situation is already uncertain

Immediately following the failed Cade York era, the Browns traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to add Dustin Hopkins from the Chargers. This trade paid dividends right away, as Hopkins finished 33 for 36 in 2024, including a perfect eight for eight on kicks of 50 or more yards. Cleveland rewarded Hopkins with a three-year, $15.9 million extension, but he didn't follow up his 2023 with a strong year last season.

Hopkins went 18 of 27 on field goals in 2024 and only made nine of 16 from 40 yards or further. The Browns didn't play in too many close games last year, so it didn't have as negative an effect as it could have. However, he needs to get back on track quickly, or changes will have to be made.

Dustin Hopkins needs better performance to keep roster spot

In an article by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, where he highlighted the most important players for the upcoming season, Hopkins rounded out the list. He echoed this sentiment, saying Hopkins has to get off to a strong start or the Browns will be forced to move on.

"Coming off Hopkins’ nightmarish 2024 season, his outlook can also fairly be tied to some bigger-picture issues. Hopkins and special teams coach Bubba Ventrone were rightly celebrated for their contributions in the 11-win season of 2023. Hopkins got a contract extension from general manager Andrew Berry before last season, then made just 18 of 27 field goals and also missed three PATs. Hopkins has to be better, immediately, or the Browns will have to move on." Zac Jackson of The Athletic

When the Browns released defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo recently, they also brought back kicker Andre Szmyt. He had a brief stint on the practice squad last year in December and re-signed on a futures deal after the year, but was let go briefly in June. The 26-year-old has never kicked in an NFL game, but he did go 19 for 21 in his 2024 season with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, including eight of 10 on kicks of 40 yards or further.

It remains to be seen if the Browns would pivot to Szmyt or another kicking option should Hopkins fail to get back on track. It's safe to assume Hopkins will get the job to begin the year, barring an all-time terrible camp performance, but his leash will not be very long if he continues his recent struggles.

More Browns news and analysis