Browns lock up Dustin Hopkins with three-year extension
By Randy Gurzi
Right before the 2023 regular season, the Cleveland Browns pulled off a trade for Dustin Hopkins. The veteran kicker lost his starting job with the Los Angeles Chargers to Cameron Dicker and was sent to Cleveland for a seventh-round pick.
One year later, Hopkins is signing a three-year extension worth $15.9 million. The deal makes him one of the five highest-paid kickers in the NFL.
Hopkins ended the Browns' long-term kicking woes as he knocked in 33-of-36 field goals. He wasn't hitting layups either, as he went 8-of-8 from 50 yards or more. Hopkins was so consistent that his jersey was sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after making a kick from 50 yards or longer in five consecutive games.
Clutch situations were no problem for the veteran either as he hit consecutive game-winning field goals in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens and again in Week 11 to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers. He delivered another game-winner in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.
Dustin Hopkins needs to stay healthy
The lone issue with Hopkins over the past couple of years has been his durability. In 2022, he injured his hamstring, which opened the door for Dicker to take his spot. He then ended his first season with the Browns on the shelf again due to a hamstring injury. Riley Patterson took his place for the final two regular-season games and their playoff game against Houston.
Hopkins was close to breaking the team record for points scored. He finished just three points shy of Jim Brown's record of 126 set in 1965. While he didn't pass that mark, he made the most 50-yard kicks in franchise history and the most field goals made in a single season in team history.
The Browns hope their offense is improved enough that they won't need Hopkins to kick as many field goals but it's good to know he's going to deliver when called upon.