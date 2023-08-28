The Cade York era is officially over: Browns waive kicker, trade for Dustin Hopkins
The Cade York era in Cleveland has officially come to an end.
The Cleveland Browns waived the second-year kicker after trading a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
York has struggled to find his rhythm this preseason, making only 50% of his field goals.
He had missed a potential game-winning field goal Saturday from 43 yards out with only seconds remaining on the clock.
In the four preseason games played in 2023, York only made four of his eight attempted field goals but did make all eight extra points.
York was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and came into his rookie season with high expectations after an excellent training camp.
In York’s first game as a Cleveland Brown, he secured a victory over former Browns number one overall pick Baker Mayfield’s Panthers.
Following that game, everything seemed to go downhill as missed field goals and extra points helped contribute to Cleveland’s 7-10 record.
All signs seemed to point towards York remaining with the Browns after Kevin Stefanski was asked about York's future on Sunday.
"I think all roster decisions and those types of things are things that we talk about internally as we get through week one," Stefanski then added “But I’ll reiterate, I think Cade is very, very, very talented.”
Who will kick for the Browns?
So, who is Cleveland’s new kicker?
Dustin Hopkins spent six seasons with Washington before signing with the Chargers in 2021.
Hopkins has battled hip and groin injuries in the past but looks to have a healthy 2023 with his new team on the lake.
By the numbers, Hopkins has been a fairly consistent kicker throughout his career, with 2020 being the only season he fell below 80% on field goals.
2015:
25/28 Field Goals (89.3%)
20-29 Yards: 7/7
30-39 Yards: 9/9
40-49 Yards: 7/8
50+ Yards: 2/4
39/40 Extra Points
2016:
34/42 Field Goals (81.0 %)
20-29 Yards: 12/12
30-39 Yards: 12/14
40-49 Yards: 7-9
50+ Yards: 3/7
36/39 Extra Points
2017:
14/17 Field Goals (82.4%)
1-19 Yards: 1/1
20-29 Yards: 7/7
30-39 Yards: 2/2
40-49 Yards: 4/5
50+ Yards: 0/2
18/19 Extra Points
2018:
26/29 Field Goals (89.7%)
20-29 Yards: 5/5
30-39 Yards: 7/7
40-49 Yards: 10/12
50+ Yards: 4/5
25/26 Extra Points
2019:
25/30 Field Goals (83.3%)
20-29 Yards: 7/8
30-39 Yards: 8/9
40-49 Yards: 8/10
50+ Yards: 2/3
21/22 Extra Points
2020:
27/34 Field Goals (79.4)
20-29 Yards: 5/5
30-39 Yards: 7/8
40-49 Yards: 13/17
50+ Yards: 2/4
30/32 Extra Points
2021:
18/20 Field Goals (90.0%)
1-19 Yards: 1/1
20-29 Yards: 5/5
30-39 Yards: 4/4
40-49 Yards: 7/7
50+ Yards: ⅓
30/32 Extra Points
2022:
9/10 Field Goals (90.0%)
20-29 Yards: 2/2
30-39 Yards: 6/6
40-49 Yards: 1/2