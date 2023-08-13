Browns: Stock way up for Ronnie Hickman, crashing for Cade York
While a few Browns players, like Ronnie Hickman, are having stellar preseasons with their stock soaring there are several other players like Cade York whose stock is crashing.
By John Suchan
Stock Down: K, Cade York
After missing a 45-yard field goal in the Hall of Fame Game a week ago, all eyes were on Cade York. And on his lone field goal attempt of 46 yards, he was wide right with it.
This could mean the Browns bring in some competition for York for the remainder of training camp. Up until now, the team has handed the field goal duties exclusively to York who was a fourth-round draft pick a year ago.
Field goal kicking is like playing golf and can become a mental obstacle if things start to falter for you and for York it seems his confidence is shot. Considering that Cleveland, at least on paper has a team that could challenge for a playoff berth and beyond, it would probably be in their best interest to check out a new kicker or two.
While the Browns are needing to score touchdowns with this hyped offense they will still need a reliable kicker to give them three points at times and York seems shaken and can’t be counted on any longer.
Stock down: The second unit of the offense
After the Browns opened the game on a nice 12-play drive with quarterback Deshaun Watson, they went to their second unit and that group stalled the rest of the first half of the game.
You’d hope that the second group behind the starters would show some good things but it just showed the weakness and lack of depth this team still has there.
When the Browns went to their second unit, that included going with left tackle James Hudson, the third-year player from Cincinnati. Hudson and the offensive line played poorly when they first got out on the field and the offense faltered several times. The left tackle got mixed up a few times and was allowing the defensive ends for Washington to swarm into the Browns backfield.
Josh Dobbs, the darling of training camp a year ago was running for his life on a few plays and ended one series being sacked after the offensive line unit failed. Cleveland went two series of three and out. They managed a six-play drive the third time and then went on a nine-play drive, but Dobson threw a terrible pass that was too high and was ultimately intercepted by Washington.
Stock down: WR, Anthony Schwartz
Can this kid’s stock be any lower?
Many fans are wondering why Anthony Schwartz wasn’t released on Saturday. It’s been a continuous tumble for what seems like forever. In the game against the Commanders on Friday night, the first pass that went his way was dropped.
While his speed was the primary reason Cleveland drafted him two years ago, his football skills have never really improved to any great degree.
Schwartz was thought to have caught a pass later in the game to cheers of the home crowd but upon further review, the pass was bobbled and deemed an incomplete pass. Time and good hands just don't seem to be on the kid's side these days.