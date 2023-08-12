4 kickers the Browns can sign as Cade York struggles continue
Cade York is still struggling with accuracy and the Cleveland Browns might need to look for a new kicker this season
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Washington Commanders 17-15 on Friday night and there was a lot to take away — both good and bad.
As for the good — Deshaun Watson played well and seemed to have command of the offense. He looked more comfortable than he did a year ago and that should be encouraging for all fans.
Unfortunately, the bad included yet another missed kick from Cade York. After going wide on a 49-yard attempt in the Hall of Fame Game, he was again wide right against the Commanders. This time the miss was from 46 yards out.
After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he still has confidence in the kicker, but it's fair to ask if they should look for another option.
If they did want to try and bring in someone to replace York, here are four veterans that would vastly improve the kicking game.
4. Ryan Succop
A former seventh-round pick in 2009 out of South Carolina, Ryan Succop has kicked well for 14 years in the NFL. He started out with the Kansas City Chiefs and connected on 81 percent of his tries in a five-year period and never missed an extra point — going 160-for-160.
From there, he went to the Tennessee Titans and was good on 83.6 percent of his attempts during his six seasons with them. For the past three years, he was the kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made 84.8 percent of his attempts and went 28-of-31 in 2020 when the won the Super Bowl.
Succop has also been good in the postseason, nailing 16-of-17 attempts in 10 career games.
The one question has to be age. At 37, he's coming off a year with seven missed kicked and one missed extra point. Even with that decline, his percentage was superior to York in 2022 making him an option to consider.