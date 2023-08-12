Browns studs and duds: Austin Watkins shines against Washington
• 2nd string OL needs work
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to impress
• Austin Watkins could make it to the 53-man roster
By Randy Gurzi
The second preseason game for the Cleveland Browns is in the books.
Cleveland hosted the Washington Commanders on a night that was delayed due to lightning in the area. After an hour and 16 minute wait, the players took the field and the starters were able to get some work in for the Browns.
Deshaun Watson looked poised and the defense was impressive as well but it wasn't enough to get the win, falling 17-15 to the Commanders. Here we can look at who stood out as both studs and duds as the Browns are now halfway through the preseason.
Stud: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker
When the Browns landed Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was considered a huge win for the front office. The Notre Dame product was expected to go in Round 1 but slid to Cleveland — who desperately needed a playmaking linebacker.
Entering his third season, he's been a good player but he has yet to truly break out the way he was supposed to. That was due in large part to the defensive line failing to do their part and we saw on Friday just how dangerous he can be with this revamped D-line.
With Dalvin Tomlinson and Za'Darius Smith on the field eating up blocks, JOK showed off his athleticism. He completely shut down a screen pass to Brian Robinson in the first quarter and finished with three tackles, one of which went for a loss.
2023 should be a huge season for JOK, who might benefit more than anyone else from the addition of Tomlinson and Shelby Harris.
Dud: James Hudson, Offensive Tackle
Cleveland's offensive line has dealt with a lot of injuries in recent years, which has led to players such as James Hudson being pressed into action. Despite his experience, Hudson hasn't been great thus far in the preseason.
He continued to have issues in their game against Washington and during their drive at the end of the first half, Hudson was thrown to the ground as he attempted to get his feet set in pass protection. There was a clear decline when the second-string line came in and Hudson stood out for all the wrong reasons.