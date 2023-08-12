Is Cade York's time with the Cleveland Browns nearing an end?
Cade York made 75% of his field goals last season and has missed both of his attempted field goals in 2023.
The Cleveland Browns used their 124th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 draft to select Cade York, the kicker from LSU.
Fans were astonished GM Andrew Berry would pick a kicker so high, but Berry insisted York is a once-in-a-generation kicker.
"We thought Cade (York) was one of the best kicking prospects that have come out the last couple of years. We think he can really do everything that’s required of the position at a high level "- Andrew Berry on The Ken Carmen Show.
York’s first regular season game as a professional kicker came against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. He made both his extra point attempts and all four field goals, including the game-winning 58-yarder.
In typical Browns fan fashion, everyone, including myself, believed Cleveland had their next Phil Dawson.
But the excitement and happiness of that September afternoon would quickly turn into frustration and anger.
Things quickly changed for York after the Rudy-esque victory over our former first-overall pick’s new team.
York finished his rookie season, having made 24 of his 32 attempted field goals and making 35 of 37 attempted extra points, including a missed field goal that contributed to the heartbreaking final minutes loss to the Jets.
It was announced before training camp that Cleveland would not bring in another kicker in an attempt to build York’s confidence.
So far in 2023, York has missed both of his attempted field goals but has made all four extra points he’s attempted.
A quick look around the AFC North will show that Cade York was not the worst kicker in the division percentage-wise in 2022.
Justin Tucker, Bal: 86.0%
Evan McPherson, Bal: 82.8%
Cade York, Cle: 75.0%
Chris Boswell, Pit: 71.4%
These first few games will be critical for Cade York, as the Browns cannot afford to let close games slip away due to missed field goals and extra points.
The kicker obviously cannot be blamed for interceptions, dropped passes, or missed tackles, but if the game comes down to the wire and it’s a matter of a few points, all fingers will be pointed at him.