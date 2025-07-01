It’s not even training camp but this Browns rival is already showing cracks

The Cleveland Browns may try their best to put together a team capable of making some noise in the competitive AFC North in the upcoming 2025 season, but even the most bullish projections have them slotted far behind the rival Baltimore Ravens in the standings.

While the Ravens have the potential to make things even worse for the Browns by making a run deep into the postseason, there are some big flaws on this roster that could make things very precarious for Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore team that has had to make some sacrifices in free agency.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic wonders if the Ravens' offensive line is going to be good enough to take this team where it wants to go in the immediate future. Both Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones left in free agency, giving Cleveland's improved defensive line ample bodies to rip apart.

While the Ravens might have arguably the deepest roster in the league, no roster is infallible. All it will take is one more injury on that line to make this unit a below-average group. Cleveland, to their credit, has invested heavily in their defensive line in recent years.

Ravens' offensive line issues could be good news for Browns

The Ravens spent most of their NFL Draft process adding depth on the offensive line, using third, fifth, and seventh-round picks on Emory Jones Jr, Carson Vinson, and Garrett Dellinger, respectively. The starting lineup has one high-end player in center Tyler Linderbaum, but the rest of the puzzle pieces are questionable.

Right tackle Roger Rosengarten had a solid rookie season, but is far from a Pro Bowl tackle at this point. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a perpetual injury risk who left many fans were surprised when he signed another contract with Baltimore a few offseasons ago.

Baltimore's biggest weaknesses on the line are at both guard spots. Andrew Vorhees, who was thought of as a Top 100 pick before a major injury at the NFL Combine helped him fall to the seventh round, and mammoth failed tackle Daniel Faalele, are the projected starters at left and right guard, respectively.

Fresh off retaining Myles Garrett with a handsome new contract and having used the haul from the Travis Hunter trade down to select a standout defensive tackle in Mason Graham, the Browns may actually put up more of a fight against Baltimore than they have in past seasons.