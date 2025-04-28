1 Browns trade feels imminent after taking Mason Graham in NFL Draft

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were reportedly open to trading away two Browns defenders: Greg Newsome II and Ogbo Okoronkwo. While losing Newsome would certainly sting, Okoronkwo had a down year with Cleveland in 2024 that would make a trade involving him make sense.

But, no trade transpired involving either player prior to the draft, and only other picks were moved by general manager Andrew Berry during the 3-day event. Still, Newsome and Okoronkwo are on the roster, with Newsome having avoided having to see a potential replacement landed by the Browns.

You cannot say the same for Okoronkwo. While they don't play the same position on the defensive line, he had to see Cleveland use their 5th overall pick to take defensive tackle Mason Graham. He was the top rated defensive lineman in the draft, and now he finds himself alongside Myles Garrett in Cleveland.

Okoronkwo is now seemingly on the outside looking in on the Browns' roster, as his production could very well get taken over by Graham.

Okoronkwo certaintly on trading block after Graham pick

Graham's one major knock headed into the draft was that he still had a ways to go as a pass rusher. He was an excellent run-stopper in college and with Michigan, but can work on handling bigger gaps to rush the quarterback more consistently. Working with Garrett, the best pass rusher in the NFL, should make that a seamless development.

If he does hit those marks, then Okoronkwo immediately becomes expendable, unfortunately. The former Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams had just three sacks with the Browns this year, and wasn't as strong of a tackler in 2024 as he was with the Houston Texans back in 2022 when he had 44 total tackles.

Graded at just a 45.3 by PFF in 2024, he was definitely one of the weaker points on a strong Cleveland D-line. With the addition of Graham, the teams' offseason addition of Joe Tryon-Shiyonka, and the bright spots seen from then-rookie Jowon Briggs in 2024, the team might feel like they have too many cooks at pass rushing to need to keep him on the books.

Important to note: if the Browns traded Okoronkwo prior to June 1, they'd see no cap savings. After June 1, they'd see savings to the tune of $3.36 million, per Over the Cap. That might be why we haven't seen a move just yet involving the veteran rusher.

