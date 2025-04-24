Browns' NFL Draft plans are painfully obvious after naming 2 vets in trade talks

As the Cleveland Browns inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, an event in which they are expected to use the No. 2 overall pick on Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, GM Andrew Berry might get his best shot at turning this roster upside down with some very timely moves.

Berry and Kevin Stefanski are expected by many to prioritize their pass rush, secondary, and running back rooms as they try to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing season. The idea of Cleveland targeting those positions appears to be even more grounded in reality after some recent trade speculation.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Browns are believed to be making both cornerback Greg Newsome II and pass rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo available via trade. It may not be a coincidence that players at those two positions have been thrown into the rumor mill just hours before the Draft.

Isn't it a bit peculiar that Cleveland made a cornerback available right before everyone expects them to select Hunter? After months of Abdul Carter rumors, would it surprise anyone if Okoronkwo is traded away to make room for another designated pass rusher in the room?

Browns may target CB, EDGE in NFL Draft amid trade rumors

Newsome is the bigger prize of the two. While he had a bit of a down year in 2024, the former first-round pick can be an effective zone coverage corner with quality ball skills. Myles Garrett's huge contract means that Newsome could be sacrificed in the name of financial flexibility.

Okoronkwo has bounced around the league a bit in his pro career, but his ability to pressure the quarterback has made him a valuable backup in Cleveland. Over the last two seasons, Okoronkwo's speed has helped him tally 7.5 sacks and even more plays disrupted with pressure.

Newsome and Okoronkwo may not fetch very high returns due to their respective contract situations, but moving them would help the Browns create a cleaner runway for their rookies to receive playing time while getting some extra Day 3 picks they can use to move around the order.

Both Newsome and Okoronkwo are good players, but a Draft that could see Cleveland spend some important draft capital on the defensive side of the ball could be all that is required to send both of them out of town. In the right defensive structure, both of them can be quality playmakers.