Browns waste no time making flurry of moves after 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best drafts of any team in the NFL this year. The order of picks might give fans pause, but when you zoom out and look at the pool of talent they were able to procure, it's obvious that they've set themselves up for long term success at several positions of need.

Quarterback is the obvious room that saw major improvement with the additions of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to the competition at QB1. Running back is the second-obvious with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson headed to help Duce Staley fortify a past strength for the Browns' offense.

Beyond that, they did a great job of helping their defense out by adding both Mason Graham to their D-line and Carson Schwesinger to their linebacker room, and they found the perfect partner to David Njoku in Harold Fannin Jr.

Of course, there's "Round 8" to look forward to, which is Cleveland's period of signing undrafted free agents after the draft. So far, the team's been active, adding six players as of Sunday to their roster who didn't hear their names called during the draft itself.

Full list of UDFA's signed by Cleveland Browns

OT Jason Ivey

Safety Donovan McMillon

DB Dom Jones

DL Adin Huntington

RB Ahmani Marshall

WR Gage Larvadain

Tackle and wide receiver were the two positions Cleveland could have really used a draft pick on, but decided not to for whatever reason. Ivey, a tackle from North Carolina A&T, is going to need some time to develop into NFL-size for the Browns' offensive line. Per RAS Football, he's an athletic tackle but clearly needs to work on his strength.

Larvadain out of South Carolina is another player the Browns are clearly betting on upside for. He had a great "speed grade" per RAS, but graded poorly in size and agility testing. He runs a solid 4.48 40-yard dash, so maybe with some strength training and getting him up to speed at an NFL-level, he'd be a great addition to the teams' practice squad.

Berry surprisingly didn't take any defensive backs in this year's draft, so it's no surprise in turn that he went out and signed Dom Jones and Donovan McMillon. Jones scored an 8.12 from RAS, and seems to actually be a potentially great sleeper signing for the Browns' defense. He's not very fast, but has the size to be a disruptive defender.

McMillon out of Pitt is another potential sleeper signing for Berry. He had very few average grades from RAS, ranking 100 out of 1,236 safeties from 1987 to 2025 in RAS's system. He finished his 2024 season with 115 tackles, an interception, and seven broken up passes. With some question marks at safety for Cleveland, McMillon adds intrigue.

