It sure sounds like the Browns are going to pass on drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and who they take will be massive, not just for them but for the other teams sitting behind them in the draft. While the Browns desperately need a quarterback that isn't Deshaun Watson, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler doesn't seem convinced that the team will spend its first-round pick on the position.

The likeliest quarterback the Browns would take if they opted to go in that direction would be Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Cam Ward will certainly be going first overall to the Titans and that'd leave Sanders as the next-best option.

While appearing on SportsCenter, Fowler said that "the Browns seem to be leaning pass rusher Abdul Carter at this point."

Browns fans probably wouldn't be upset if Carter was the pick, as the Penn State product had a whopping 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during the 2024 season. He'd be a roaring presence in the Browns' pass-rushing group and it almost wouldn't be fair to have both him and Myles Garrett on the same team.

With Watson not being able to play in 2025 due to a setback in his rehab, the Browns traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason but he can't be the only option for them at quarterback this year. That's why some might think taking Sanders second overall could make sense. They're in a spot where they could take a quarterback if they want one but sometimes it's not just about the position but the fit as well. Does Sanders make sense with this team? Do they think he'd be the right fit for them and be able to help them win games?

The Browns have struggled to find a consistent starting quarterback pretty much since they re-entered the NFL. Baker Mayfield gave them a durable option at the position but they parted ways with him after acquiring Watson in a move that many will dub as the worst trade in NFL history. Now they're once again tasked with finding someone to play quarterback and this offseason hasn't provided many desirable options, to say the least.

While Browns fans would enjoy watching Carter and Garrett feast on opposing quarterbacks, would a Pickett-led offense be able to help this team truly compete? That's what the Browns will need to figure out. Do they go with one of the best prospects in the draft and perhaps hope to add a quarterback later on or take Sanders and hope he pans out?