Will Howard's excellent Ohio State Pro Day adds wrinkle to Browns' draft

The NFL Draft is about one month away, and the Cleveland Browns have been most often linked to these four players with their top pick: Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders.

With no starting quarterback in the building for Cleveland (yet) and a recent interview with Myles Garrett hinting at the team leaning towards taking a quarterback in the draft, it's becoming clear that they're going to end up likely relying on a rookie in 2025 to lead the team in the pocket.

Cleveland does have the option to opt for a skill position, like Hunter or Carter, with their top pick and hope to land and hit on a quarterback later in the draft. One of those quarterbacks that could end up being a sleeper pick for them and any other quarterback needy team is Will Howard, a recent champion with The Ohio State University.

Will Howard's Pro Day adds mystery to Browns' quarterback search

Howard showed out during his Pro Day workout, leading to him shooting up some big boards ahead of the April draft. He completed 65 of his 67 passes thrown, and looked confident with his deep ball throughout the afternoon.

Will Howard had a really good Pro Day.



Ryan Day said he didn't think Howard missed on a ball.



Here are a few of those deep balls, not shown, Will playing air guitar after a pass: pic.twitter.com/IQtp1fTmkJ — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 26, 2025

Now, Howard would not be a top pick for a team in this draft. There's so many question marks around a top prospect like Ward - imagine the questions surrounding Howard's capabilities in the NFL.

But, as the Browns' pick in the third round? It's certainly possible. Howard isn't currently projected to be more than a backup in the NFL. In fact, despite such a great Pro Day, it's important to remember the trap set for the New York Jets during Zach Wilson's Pro Day which led to the team drafting him over Justin Fields.

Making such great passes in such a controlled environment shouldn't mean Howard is suddenly the third or fourth best quarterback prospect in this draft. But, him flashing some tools during his showing on Ohio State's pro day makes it clear he can potentially develop into a decent starter. He would need a year - or two - to sit behind a veteran before taking on a team all on his own in the league.

While Cleveland should be looking to snag one of Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, or Jalen Milroe somewhere in this draft if they go non-QB with their second overall pick, Howard should be way down on their list of priorities at QB.

