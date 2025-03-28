Myles Garrett provided major hint about Browns' QB strategy in interview

Myles Garrett is the Cleveland Browns' currently best player rostered.

The All Pro and likely Hall of Famer who just signed a massive extension to stay with the team long-term is going to be a big part of the teams' strategy for success moving forward. At least, that's what his money would seem to dictate.

Garrett had expressed some major qualms with the direction of the team when he had requested a trade after the end of the Browns' 3-14 season, and now that he's staying with Cleveland, it sounds more and more like he's grown more comfortable with what the team plans to do this offseason and ahead of the 2025 season.

The biggest need for the Browns is obviously at starting quarterback. That's something that Garrett continues to be asked about, but it's been tough getting a straight answer out of the pass rusher about any specific direction the team is taking on that front. But, he might've inadvertently revealed which way the team is leaning on that front in an interview with Cleveland Browns Daily.

Myles Garrett might've accidentally revealed which way Browns are leaning at QB

In an interview with Cleveland Browns Daily, Garrett spoke about what makes a team successful in the long term. Read the specific age group Garrett references in this interview when discussing that topic:

"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn and is willing to be patient with the process. There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on, and know being on the defensive side, to help him out whenever things go wrong."

Young, patient, and learning pains. That doesn't quite sound like Kirk Cousins, does it? Sounds more like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or any other high floor quarterbacks the Browns can try to snag in this year's draft.

It would be a ton of fun to not just see someone like Sanders or Ward try to revitalize this franchise, but to see Garrett and other veterans on the team fully bought into the process. Players like David Njoku already seem to be in love with the idea of Ward at QB1, considering their college connection. And, one of Ward or Sanders are projected to develop into decent starters in the NFL.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski should be perking up at the opportunity to truly prove his mettle with one of those rookies, and it seems Garrett is happy to be along for the ride.

More Browns news and analysis