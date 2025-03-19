David Njoku teases Browns fans by posting video of Cam Ward to social media

David Njoku is one of the best players to come out of the University of Miami in recent years. The tight end has been a force with the Cleveland Browns since being drafted by the team back in 2017, and just finished up his 2024 campaign with 505 yards despite missing some time due to injury.

Njoku will be back with the team in 2025 and looking to come back with force. Hopefully, he'll have a new signal caller in the pocket who seeks to target him for some easy 1st downs and strong runs downfield. Njoku, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and others deserve a good season with a decent quarterback - but, that especially rings true for Njoku.

Another soon-to-be Miami legend, Cam Ward, just so happens to be entering this year's NFL draft as the Browns are clamoring for a franchise QB to lead them to glory. How sweet would it be to pair Njoku with someone like Ward, and form a scary Miami duo on offense?

Well, Njoku knows how great that'd be, and that's probably why he posted a clip of himself hanging out with - and seemingly working out with - Ward to his social media.

Njoku teases Browns fans with video of him and Ward

Njoku posted a video to his social media on Wednesday showing that he and Ward were working out in the same facility with a ton of eye emojis, which always has a pretty specific implication.

Ward, who is likely to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, would be an incredible fit for the Browns' offense and in head coach Kevin Stefanski's system. He loves a quarterback with a strong arm and the ability to escape the pocket, and those are two elite traits that Ward exhibited in his time with the Hurricanes.

Unfortunately for Njoku, it just doesn't seem in the cards. Ward is the best quarterback in the draft class, and the Titans are just as quarterback-needy as the Browns are headed into 2025. That's evidenced by them reportedly shopping Will Levis, their last (failed) attempt at landing a franchise quarterback.

Cleveland can of course land a quarterback in the draft regardless. Shedeur Sanders is going to fall to them at No. 2 overall, and other quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe will be around in the later rounds to take and potentially develop into starters. But, Ward would be best. It's just impossible to see him falling into the Browns' lap.

