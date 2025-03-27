Deion Sanders doubles down on his take about Shedeur's fit with Browns

No matter where Shedeur Sanders lands in the NFL draft, he'll be sure to eventually have a solid career as a starter in the league. His work ethic, which has been spoken about at length by former teammates, coaches, and analysts ahead of the draft, in addition to his skills as an accurate passer, will all hopefully translate into him being a name you want to watch for years to come.

Sanders' biggest weaknesses - his size and his occasionally troublesome inability to escape the pocket, leading to unnecessary sacks - are things that, for the most part, can be fixed. Looking at quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels, who are also on the smaller side at their position, it's clear Sanders has a path to success if he can figure out a way to leverage it as a strength.

That all said, we still don't know which way the Cleveland Browns are leaning on him. They clearly like Cam Ward, hosting him for a private workout down in Miami despite all signs pointing to him being a Tennessee Titan. And, comments from head coach Kevin Stefanski during the NFL Combine suggest that he left his meeting with Sanders impressed by the young signal caller.

Still, we have a month to see if Cleveland's going to go quarterback, pass rusher, cornerback/wide receiver, or completely trade out of the pick. But, with Deion Sanders' latest comments, it seems like he thinks Shedeur is still in the race to end up with Cleveland in April.

Deion Sanders' take on best fit for Shedeur reveals Browns still in running for QB

Speaking with Skip Bayless on "The Skip Bayless Show," Sanders expressed that he's pleased with the direction that his son Shedeur is going in with his draft process, and he knows more or less which way Shedeur is leaning in preference for a landing spot. Of course, he can't control where he lands in the draft.

"He's spoken to me candidly about all the teams, I know where his heart is. I know where he wants to go. If that's New York then it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Cause I know what he's going to do for the organization," said Sanders.

Cleveland's yet to trade for a starter or sign one in free agency, so it feels more likely than ever that Sanders could be with the Browns by the end of April when the draft rolls around. Teams like the New York Giants or New Orleans Saints might be interested in trading up for him, but ultimately, it does feel like the Browns will have him as an option on the board at No. 2 overall.

It all just depends on if they're convinced he can lead them Week 1 in 2025 to wins.

