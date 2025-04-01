Jamaal Williams and 2 best available free agent running backs for Browns

For many seasons, the Cleveland Browns have never had to worry about their running game due to the fact that they had Nick Chubb in the backfield for the longest time. The former Georgia Bulldog dominated in his first five years in the NFL. From 2018-2022, Chubb averaged 1,268 yards on the ground per year and was also scoring nine touchdowns on average during that time span.

Then the last two years have happened where he has only played in ten total games due to injuries. From 2023-2024, Chubb has only rushed for 502 total yards and three touchdowns. The injuries have taken a massive toll and it may look like him and the Browns are separating. Chubb’s contract expired with the Browns so right now, he remains a free agent.

In the meantime, the Browns need to find a replacement for him to pair with Jerome Ford who is now entering a contract year with Cleveland. Getting a veteran’s presence in the locker room is crucial for this Cleveland offense that still has a decision to make on whether or not to draft a quarterback No. 2 overall.

Being in the AFC North, the Browns need a rushing attack for when the weather starts to get very cold and as of right now, there are three current free agents that would make sense for the Browns to sign if they decide not to bring back Nick Chubb.

What three free agent running backs make the most sense for the Browns?

Jamaal Williams

One of the league’s most notable personalities spent the last two years with the New Orleans Saints but his time with the Detroit Lions from 2021-2022 is what he is most known for. Jamaal Williams is a bruiser running back who is fantastic in short-yardage situation. In 2022 with the Lions, he scored 17 rushing touchdowns (even though most them were right on the goaline, but nonetheless).

Adding Williams to this Cleveland offense is a perfect complimentary back to Ford, who could be the team’s starter this year in Week 1. Williams is a great locker room guy and he could be signed for a very low amount of money.

J.K. Dobbins

Had it not been for Joe Burrow playing like an MVP candidate last year on a bad team, running back J.K. Dobbins would have easily been the choice for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Dobbins finished second in the voting, losing to Burow. His time with the Baltimore Ravens was limited due to injuries that he sustained during his tenure which eventually led him to playing on a one-year prove it deal with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Well, Dobbins sure did prove that he can still play in this league and the fact that he remains unsigned is quite shocking. With LA last year, Dobbins rushed for for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns.

In a year where the Chargers had their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Dobbins excelled. Adding Dobbins would be the best possible option as far as long-term future seeing as how he is only 26 yards and he showed that he can excel in a run-first offense.

Gus Edwards

Another LA Chargers running back from last year is looking for another home for this upcoming season. Just like Dobbins, Gus Edwards is also familiar with the AFC North as he also spent time with the Ravens from 2018-2023. Edwards was a touchdown machine in 2023, running for 13 touchdowns and a career-high 810 yards.

He was the complimentary back to Dobbins last year in LA and he would easily be the same thing to Jerome Ford in Cleveland. Dobbins is also a bruiser who can pick up tough yardage situations.

