Browns go full send on building out offense in 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Abdul Carter would be a potentially generational talent to add to the Cleveland Browns' defensive line. Him and Myles Garrett would wreak havoc on the league, with sacks galore and quarterbacks in fear of facing off with the Browns week in and week out.

Will those sacks lead to wins, though? Considering Garrett had 14 of them, which equalled the number of losses that the Browns were dealt in 2024, it's unlikely without the Browns making some serious upgrades to their offense. And, without much cap space to work with to do so, they have to turn to the draft to make those upgrades.

The Browns can choose to snag Carter at No. 2 overall, who might be available to them in the draft. But, it might be better for them to go all-in on offense. In this mock draft, we did just that - we had the Browns go full send on just offense in the draft, from the 2nd overall pick to the 94th.

3-round mock draft has Browns drafting all players on offense

In this mock draft, we have Sanders landing with the Browns after Cam Ward is selected by the Tennessee Titans first overall. Sanders is one of the more polarizing players in the draft, but here, he's worth taking to develop into a solid starter for the Browns longterm. With Deshaun Watson's future with the team a bit up in the air, the team needs to invest in a young quarterback now.

Garrett recently mentioned in an interview that he feels the key to success for a team is trusting in the development of a younger quarterback. Sanders can be that for the Browns.

It's very unlikely that Simmons falls this low, regardless of injury having kept him out for some games with the Buckeyes in 2024. He's one of the best tackles in this draft, having been graded 74.4 by PFF for his pass and run blocking. He allowed just four sacks and three hits, and he's rated as an eventual plus starter by the NFL scouting department.

If the Browns are planning to rebuild their left tackle position behind Dawand Jones, they could do a whole lot worse than Simmons as a replacement to him if he can't prove to be a starter for Cleveland.

As we wait on any news on Nick Chubb, and the Browns are about to enter the year with Jerome Ford as their RB1, it's obvious that they need to add insurance to the running back room. Kaleb Johnson would be an excellent find deep in the draft for just that.

Johnson, who finished up his career with the Hawkeyes with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, is a strong runner who can fit well with the Browns as a second option behind Ford. He's also projected to eventually become an average starter, which is basically all the Browns need if they get back Chubb.

Bond apparently met with the Browns this offseason as a part of the draft process, which would indicate that the team has some interest in the Texas receiver. Pairing someone like Sanders up with a high ceiling play creator like Bond would be great for both his developement and for Bond's, as well.

Bond is projected to become a plus starter in the NFL, with some of his only negatives being a lack of experience at the position in 2024. But, his speed and hands will make him a great addition to any offense - and an amazing one in an offense hypothetically run by Sanders, an uber-accurate QB.

More Browns news and analysis