Data trends show exactly what Browns are looking for along the OL in NFL draft

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the second installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

The Browns are clearly a team in disarray. You can't really argue that when you're fresh off a season where you only won 3 games. However, Browns fans know the talent that there is on this team, and that the roster is not a wasteland of overpaid scrubs. One position group where that is all too apparent is the offensive line.

To begin with, they lost, or at the very least have not re-signed tackles Jedrick Wills Jr., Germain Ifedi, Geron Christian or James Hudson, guards Michael Dunn or Hakeem Adeniji, or center Nick Harris.

Cleveland's remaining inventory includes guards Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Zak Zinter, Javion Cohen, and Brady Latham, centers Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler, and at offensive tackle, Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, Julian Pearl, Roy Mbaeteka, and Lorenzo Thompson - as well as Cornelius Lucas who the Browns signed away from the Commanders in free agency.

The projected starters for the season would likely shake out something like: LT: Lucas, LG: Bitonio, C: Pocic, RG: Teller, RT: Conklin. This is a very, very solid group, that many teams in the NFL would be envious of. Here's the downside: every single one of them will be 30 years old or older when the season kicks off in September.

While the Browns can bank on at least adequate line play - pending healthy seasons - from their starters, it is never too soon to start preparing for the future, including when franchise legend Joel Bitonio decides to hang up his cleats after what's been an illustrious career.

The following are the top 3 fits for the Browns at each offensive line position who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Center

3. Jake Majors - Texas

The center with the with the 3rd closest score to the Browns prototype for the position is Jake Majors with a 96.5% similarity score. Majors, who measures in at 6'3," 306lbs, has been a member of the Longhorns for 5 seasons, getting considerable play-time beginning as a sophomore in 2021. He went on to appear in 58 contests as a regular on the offensive line.

Majors is thought of highly enough that evaluators project him to be a mid round selection come draft time. Scouts note some of his weaknesses as having short arms and lacking the strength to clear out gaps with force. Nonetheless, he is seen is as a good NFL prospect with plus leadership skills.

2. Drew Kendall - Boston College

Following Majors is Drew Kendall out of Boston College, whose similarity score stands at 98%. Kendall's measurements come in at 6'4," weighing 308lbs. He spent the entirety of his 4-year college career at BC, working last year under former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien. He played in all 13 games the past two seasons for the Eagles and appeared in a total of 38 in his career.

Kendall is currently projected to be a late round draft choice. Athletically, he drew attention at the Combine with a solid 40-yard dash (5.05) and 3-cone (7.58). Scouts observed that his pitfalls are his one-dimensionality as well as struggling to bend.

1. Eli Cox - Kentucky

The highest scorer in this ranking for the centers for this draft class was Eli Cox, with a 98.9% similarity score. Cox played 6 years at Kentucky, although he couldn't get on the field much through his first 3. He eventually broke that glass ceiling and became a regular on the Wildcats offensive line, appearing in 38 games over his last 3 years.

While Cox is seen as appealing athletically, he is still projected to be a late round draft choice. Elite scores in the 40-yard dash (5.03) and vertical jump (32.5') reinforce his athletic prowess. He is touted for having position versatility as well as excellent leadership skills - which are important for a center. Scouts want to see Cox improve his timing and readiness.

Guard

3. Xavier Truss - Georgia

Xavier Truss' measurements and performance in the combine left him with a 94.7% similarity score. The 6'7" giant, weighing 309lbs, has spent the past 6 years as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs program. He was an instrumental member of the offensive line that won back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Playing at an elite program like UGA kept Truss' play time to only 9 games through 2 years, but he came through in a big way, appearing in 57 games over the last 4 years. Truss possesses tantalizing length and solid athleticism, but he remains projected to be a late round draft choice. Scouts would like to see him put on some good weight and improve his footwork.

2. Joe Huber - Wisconsin

Joe Huber possesses ideal size at 6'5" and 310lbs, and coming out of the O-Line factory that is Wisconsin has got to count for something. He spent his first 2 years nearby at the University of Cincinnati, playing in 20 games before transferring to Wisconsin and appearing in 25 games over the last two years. Joe's similarity score is 95.8%.

When assessing Huber's combine, it is noted that he performed adequately in nearly every category, what likely limits his draft stock - he is considered a late round pick at this time - is the lack of upside displayed in the numbers. Regardless, evaluators view Huber as an athletic and versatile lineman, who could be helpful to basically any team. They would like to see him clean up his inconsistency and his lunging habit.

1. Connor Colby - Iowa

Connor Colby is another player who comes from what seems to be an assembly line of offensive linemen, and his similarity score with the Browns is 97%. Iowa has been pumping out quality linemen for many years, and Colby appears to be another one. The 6'6," 309lbs Iowa native hit the ground running for the Hawkeyes, appearing in 13 games as a freshman, going on to play in 52 games throughout his 4 year career.

Colby dazzled at the combine, putting up an impressive 40-yard dash (5.11) and broad jump (9'2"), outstanding numbers for a man his size. As things stand he is considered a later round draft choice, although he has fans in the scouting community. Some critiques of his play include his "cumbersome" feet and lack of fluidity.

Offensive Tackle

3. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson - Florida

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson started his collegiate career at San Diego State, where he spent 4 years in the Aztecs program, appearing in a total of 38 games. He wanted to elevate his level of competition and went all out, going to the SEC as a member of the Florida Gators. Brandon appeared in 12 games in 2024, solidifying his draft profile. His similarity score with the Browns is 98%.

Crenshaw-DIckson's performance in the combine was underwhelming, but he has something that you can't teach: a 6'7," 317lb frame. Perhaps some time working with Browns OL coach Mike Bloomgren will help elevate his game. He is still considered a late round prospect despite some less than stellar scores at the Combine. Scouts want to see him improve his knee bend and improve his stop-start ability.

2. Logan Brown - Kansas

Logan Brown may be a Jayhawk, but he was initially at Wisconsin, which applies him for that same O-Line factory designation. He played in 26 games for the Badgers over 3 years, before transferring to Kansas. He only appeared in 2 games in his first year there, before become a full-timer in 2024. His similarity score is a 98.7% match.

At 6'6," 311lbs, Brown has excellent size for an offensive tackle. If that wasn't enough, Brown also jumped out of the gym at the Combine, to the tune of a 32' vertical jump and a 9'3" broad jump. This tantalizing skillset has NFL teams excited for Brown's potential. Scouts are worried about his relative lack of experience and inconsistent body control.

1. Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the elite prospects of this draft class. Of all the offensive linemen in the entire class, Banks' similarity score of 99.7% is the single highest one. Banks only had to play 3 years at the university of Texas to solidify himself as a future first round selection, which is where he is projected to be taken.

Banks's tenure at UT was pedal to the metal, as he was thrust into a premier role from the get-go. While his athletic scores weren't all very impressive, his excellent size (6'5," 315lbs) along with the elite play he's displayed make him a slam dunk first round prospect.

Scouts don't have much to say negatively about him, although they would like to see him adjust the amount of leaning in his pass sets and improve his body control.

All in all, it seems unlikely that Banks will be a Cleveland Brown, simply because they have a pressing need at QB to address early in the draft. But as you see his career unfold, take it in with the idea that the Browns, and Andrew Berry, likely had a great deal of interest in the lineman.

More Browns news and analysis