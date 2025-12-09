Jameis Winston echoed every Browns fan’s thoughts after Titans debacle

Jameis Winston is the NFL gift that keeps on giving, and the journeyman quarterback might’ve teased his future career in broadcasting after joining FOX NFL Sunday as a guest analyst for Week 14, during the New York Giants’ bye week.

Winston gave fans the hilarious energy they would expect, including taking a stab at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ patented “Duuuval” rallying cry.

At the end of Sunday’s early-window matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, though, the typically jovial Winston struck a much different chord.

The Browns, of course, had cut a once 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter down to two with 1:03 remaining in regulation. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked poised to play the role of superhero after leading consecutive touchdown drives, the second of which a back-pylon dime to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. that gave the Browns a chance to go for two and tie the game.

Browns fans know the rest. Head coach Kevin Stefanski took Sanders off the field in favor of the team’s Wildcat package with running back Quinshon Judkins. An apparent trick play followed that left Judkins in no-man’s land, and a halfback pass attempt wound up getting intercepted about 10 yards from the goal line.

For those still baffled by the mind-numbing decision now 48 hours later, you’re definitely not alone.

Jameis Winston’s viral reaction captured Browns fans’ frustration perfectly

There’s been plenty of heat flowing Stefanski’s way over this one, from NFL analysts to former players, like Aquib Talib and Shannon Sharpe.

Browns fans can add a current player to that list in Winston, who posted a tweet moments after Celveland’s late-game debacle that quickly went viral.

Watched and played a lot of football and that’s just not right. No way — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) December 7, 2025

There’s really no way for Stefanski to defend this one, not that he’s actually tried over the past two days. He essentially said Monday that the Browns have predetermined set plays for those situations, and then go with what one they feel best about in real-time.

“Obvoulsy, when you get in those moments, you have the calls ready to roll, and plays that you’ve talked about pre-game and throughout the week. There are going to be times when you want a call back. There are going to be times where you have success, and it didn’t come off exactly how you wanted it. But bottom line is we came up short on both of those (two-point) tries, and that’s where I have to look at it and say, ‘Are there things that we can do better?’ And that’s my job to look at it constantly.”

The main reason Browns fans woke up furious on Monday morning was because of Stefanski’s refusal to adjust in real time. Not enough people are talking about Cleveland’s first failed two-point try, trailing by eight at the 4:27 mark, that would have flipped the end-of-game situation had the Browns just kicked an extra point to make it 31-24.

Instead, Stefanski stuck to the analytics-based decision (and calculated risk) of going for two on the first score when trailing by 14, instead of giving his young offense what it needed at that moment — some positive momentum. You could argue his decision to go with a predetermined play call, rather than sticking with Sanders’ hot hand at the end of the game, was made in a similar vein; what’s the point of standing on the sideline and coaching a football game if everything’s already plotted out on a call sheet?

Leave it to Winston to strike the exact right phrasing. That’s just not right.