Jameis Winston lands new NFL job ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Jameis Winston featured in possibly the two highlight games of the season for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 - their Week 13 loss to the Denver Broncos where he threw for 497 yards, and their Week 12 Pittsburgh Steelers game that became the best argument for no domes in football. The snowglobe win that the Browns achieved in that classic AFC North environment brought joy to Browns fans.

However, Winston's proceeding games with Cleveland were far less exciting. Turnovers were directly leading to losses for the Browns, and he was eventually benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson towards the end of the year. So much for the Winston experience.

As he approaches free agency this offseason, Winston is likely to be advertising himself as a still solid starting option for NFL teams in need of quarterback depth. But, before then, it seems like he'll be working in another capacity for the NFL - as a correspondent for Super Bowl LIX.

Winston lands broadcasting gig for Super Bowl LIX coverage

Winston will be a digital correspondent for FOX Sports for Super Bowl LIX, according to a report shared by FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Winston had a ton of memorable pregame and postgame interviews throughout the year with the Browns, so it makes sense that FOX Sports is bringing him on for his commentary and not his actual play.

Digital correspondent duties will likely include getting some on the ground coverage and interactions in with fans attending the Super Bowl on February 9. He will also be returning the New Orleans for the first time since he played for the Saints between 2020 and 2023. The Alabama native will be fairly close to home in Louisiana, as well.

Winston has yet to announce what his plans are ahead of free agency, which opens up in March. But, it feels 50-50 that the Browns will bring him back. If they are able to secure a better option on the veteran free agent market, then Winston will probably be left to find a new team. But, if they are unable to reach a deal with a bonafide starter in free agency, he might land back on their radar.

While his turnovers were beyond frustrating last season, he did manage to show just how bad Deshaun Watson had been for the team prior to rupturing his Achilles. His success under former OC Ken Dorsey and head coach Kevin Stefanski showcased their ability to run out any quarterback and see success - any quarterback but Watson, of course.

