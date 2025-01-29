2025 offseason is critical to Andrew Berry's future with the Browns

There have been many fingers pointed at who is to blame for the catastrophe that was the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland. Mostly everyone finally agrees that Watson is incapable of being the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns in the future.

The reality is that most narratives are likely dramatized, and there's probably truth to them all. The Haslams probably liked Mayfield, but thought Watson was the better QB, and Berry was probably in contract extensions with Mayfield when the opportunity to "upgrade" presented itself.

Both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski are likely on the hot seat. The fact that Haslam had to clarify they were both safe during the season-ending conference speaks for itself, but when we analyze what Berry has done for the Browns regarding roster building one thing has become crystal clear, I don't trust Berry with the second overall pick.

Myles Garrett already issued the ultimatum to the Browns, and if your captain is voicing opinions like that, it's likely the theme of the locker room. That's why the 2025 off-season will either make or break Berry's future with Cleveland.

Retain Free Agents

Berry and the front office have been evaluating the talent that is entering this year's draft. The first opportunity Berry will have to fix the Browns struggles will come via trade and free agency. Berry's top priority should be-retaining the key players entering free agency from the Browns.

On offense, Berry must prioritize keeping Nick Chubb as he has become the heart and soul of not only the Browns but the city of Cleveland. Chubb will likely not cost as much as he once did, and Cleveland can most likely retain him on a team-friendly contract.

But, it may be time to draft a running back capable of leading the RB room, and turning Chubb more into a change-of-pace back. I could see the Browns drafting a speedy, pass-catching back and pairing him with Chubb much like Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit. This should be Browns' blueprint in the run game.

Outside of Chubb, retaining Michael Dunn, Jed Wills Jr., James Hudson, and Nick Harris should also be a top priority as long as the price is right.

These offensive linemen should not be paid starter money, rather what they are worth as depth pieces. Wills is among that group, and while he may branch out to try to find another starting opportunity, Cleveland should balk at paying him more than his worth as depth.

On defense, Berry needs to prioritize retaining Maurice Hurst for at least one more year. The emergence of Mike Hall Jr. later in the season could see Hurst fall more into a depth role, but he is a competent player who would be lethal in the Browns' defensive line rotation.

Additionally, with Hall's recent injury, the timeline for his return could skyrocket Hurst's value to the team for 2025. Outside of Hurst, Devin Bush, Mike Ford, and D'Anthony Bell should also be retained for depth. Hopefully, the Browns will look to add secondary help, and with the status of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah pretty much unknown, Cleveland can't afford to lose quality linebackers.

Sign Free Agents

The Browns biggest needs to fill starting positions for 2025 are QB, RB, LT, WR, EDGE, DT and LB. I love Winston and want so badly to see him start in the NFL due to his entertainment value, but I'd rather it not be for Cleveland.

Jerry Jeudy has proved he his lethal when given a competent QB, and Cedrick Tillman took a massive step forward in 2024. With the Browns losing Moore, look for Jeudy to line more in the slot which creates the need for a WR to line opposite of Tillman. As we mentioned previously, Chubb will most likely start the 2025 season on the PUP list once again, and when he returns Cleveland cannot rely on him.

Wills is most likely done in Cleveland, and Dawand Jones filled in admirably, but shouldn't be penciled in as the starter. Cleveland has Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Hall at DT, but two of the three ended 2024 on the IR, and Hurst in a free agent. Losing Za'Darius Smith created the need for a starting DE, and Owusu-Koramoah needs replaced until he's capable of returning.

There are plenty of free agents entering the 2025 season capable of filling the Browns current needs. It all depends on how aggressive Berry wants to be in acquiring them. Starting with the offense, the QBs available are Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Mason Rudolph, Andy Dalton, and Joe Flacco.

The top RBs for 2025 include Aaron Jones, James Conner, Najee Harris, J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Willims, Rico Dowdle, Alexander Mattison, and Khalil Herbert. The WRs entering free agency in 2025 are Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, De'Andre Hopkins, Dionta Johnson, Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson, and Joshua Palmer. Ronnie Stanley, Garrett Boles, Cam Robinson, Walker Little, Tyron Smith, Alaric Jackson, Dan Moore Jr., Morgan Moses, and Justin Skules highlight the OT group.

There are a lot of big name players entering free agency on defense as well. Milton Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, B.J. Hill, Calais Campbell, Osa Odighizuwa, Jarran Reed, Teair Tart, Tershawn Wharton, D.J. Jones, and Poona Ford are the best DTs for 2025.

The EDGE players entering free agency are Khalil Mack, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Malcolm Koonce, DeMarcus Lawrence, Chase Young, Baron Browning, Dayo Odeyingbo, Matthew Judon, and Azeez Ojulari. Lastly the LB group includes Dre Greenlaw, Nick Bolton, Ernest Jones, Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner, Zack Baun, Jamien Sherwood, Tyrel Dodson, Elandon Roberts, and Kyzir White.

Obviously, a lot of these players will get re-signed by their current teams, and others will need a massive contract to convince Cleveland is where they should be.

Regardless, Berry and the front offce must address some of the team's needs on March 1st when free agency beings. I do not anticipate Berry will acquire a QB such as Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson, but I could see him extending an offer to Justin Fields, due to his play with Pittsburgh and the fact that he could still prove to be a franchise QB.

I will assume that the Browns will pursue a big name at EDGE and OT with a capable name at WR. Haasan Reddick or Chase Young could pair well with Myles Garrett. At WR, some of the bigger name players are Higgins or Diggs, but both will likely want to go somewhere that has a better chance to play in January.

However, Cleveland can still pursue players like Chris Godwin, Demarcus Robinson, or Joshua Palmer whom all have experience laying in systems with talented WR groups.

Trade

I think a trade will be the biggest splash Cleveland will make and it will come by way of a QB. Unlike our previous QB aquisition, this one makes sense. Trading for Atlanta's Kirk Cousins and pairing him back with Kevin Stefanski opens the doors for many different possibilities in the 2025 draft, and allows Berry to take the best available player or trade away the second overall pick rather than reach for a QB.

Having Cousins will likely help bring in free agents as well, with them knowing who the starting QB would be rather than relying on the Browns to make the right call in April. In December, Cousins was benched by the Atlanta Falcons in favor of their first round selection Michael Penix Jr., and after their season ended, Falcons management balked at the idea of releasing Cousins.

Instead, they suggested that he would be a critical part of their plans in 2025 as a backup. While this is likely a ploy by the Falcons to garner trade interest, Berry might jump at the idea of aquiring Cousins before he hits the open market.

Cleveland could look at other positions as well via trades. Players such as D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Garrett Wilson, Derek Carr, Sam Hubbard, Tyrann Mathieu, and Mazi Smith could become available and fill key slots for Cleveland. What Berry does in March, will have a substantial impact on their draft strategy later in April.

My prediction of Berry's plan is that he will utilize trade and free agency to fill mostly offensive starters, and depth along the defensive line. The draft I assume will be rather balanced focused on the best players available to the Browns in each round, however, I do believe Berry will be aggressive in acquiring the QB he values the most at the right pick.

The NFL Draft

Much of what happens during free agency and through trades will outline Berry's plan for the NFL draft. In 2025, Cleveland owns its own pick in rounds one through four and round six.

Cleveland now owns a third-round pick from Buffalo (Amari Cooper), a fifth-round pick from Detroit (Za'Darius Smith), an additional sixth-round pick from Minnesota for Smith, and another sixth-round pick from Chicago (Chris Williams). Cleveland is also projected to add another three compensatory draft picks from former free agents who left.

We would be ignorant to pretend that Berry and his team won't add to the QB room in April. With analytics being such a big part of Browns current plans, it remains to be seen where they will value each QB this year. Berry would be wise to avoid reaching for a QB he does not value with any pick in the first three rounds simply out of desperation.

When it is all said and done, I do not believe Cleveland will pick a QB second overall. However, I think it's very plausible that Berry could select more than one QB to ensure they find success. I hope that they attack the position differently. I hope they select an athletic QB who could thrive behind an offensive line that has struggled recently and another that thrives in play action.

The two that come to mind are Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Outside of QB, Cleveland also has a major need at RB, WR, offensive and defensive line, EDGE, and DB. Cleveland could use some of their current players to try and acquire more draft compensation. Wills, Greg Newsome, and Ellijah Moore immediately come to mind, but there may be other aging veterans who could be on their way out such as Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Final Thoughts

Depending on who Cleveland acquires in March and who Berry selects second overall in April, his decisions this off-season coupled with the team's production in 2025 will likely determine his employment for 2026.

Stefanski is less likely to be fired due to success with the Browns, but if Berry takes a swing and a big miss again this offseason, it will be hard to defend him remaining with the team.

Berry can erase Deshaun Watson from the minds of Browns fans, but it's gonna take him finally admitting he was wrong, and the trade was bad before we even begin the recovery process. Each time he defends Watson publicly; he loses more and more credibility.

