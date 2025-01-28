Myles Garrett might become trade target for Bills after loss to Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns, and Myles Garrett, have made it fairly clear in recent weeks that the All-Pro defender and finalist for a second Defensive Player of the Year award in a row is not going anywhere.

Garrett is a cornerstone of the team at this point, and a face of the franchise. His individual accolades have been incredible to see unfold, despite none helping lead the team to more wins in 2024. Despite that, he's a fan favorite, and he seems focused on watching the Browns' vision for the team in 2025 and beyond unfold and develop into wins.

However, after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated on Sunday night in yet another AFC Championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs, it became clear that they're biggest flaw was their inability to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes in the pocket. They desperately need to revamp their defensive line this offseason if they want to keep contending.

That's why it feels like they might begin to kick the tires on seeing just how much it'd take to land Garrett.

Garrett might be the apple of the Bills' eye after another AFC Championship loss

Garrett is the best pass rusher in the NFL. His disruptions led to another 14 sack season, which made it his fourth season in a row with at least 14 sacks or more. He's also younger and healthier than Buffalo's current big swing defensive lineman, Von Miller, and would make a lot of sense as a replacement for him if he's cut by the team this offseason.

However, it just doesn't feel like the Browns would be open to a deal involving Garrett unless they're getting both talent and a massive draft pick haul in exchange for the future Hall of Famer. The Bills own their first round pick in 2025, 2026, and 2027, and they have assets to send over to Cleveland in any trade involving Garrett that'd somewhat shore up their D-line.

But, it would likely take a blockbuster haul to make it make sense for Cleveland, especially before they're able to figure out their quarterback situation headed into 2025. If they draft well and sign a decent enough veteran signal caller this offseason, Garrett can be playing for a winning team sooner than we think. And, sooner than Buffalo probably thinks.

As enticing as it would be to try and get even more draft capital from Buffalo after managing to get a third rounder from them for Amari Cooper's services, it makes no sense for Cleveland to part ways with such a key player before knowing what talent they can still tap into with a quarterback that is at minimum competent.

