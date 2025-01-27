Browns parting ways with Kareem Hunt was still the right move

Former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is Super Bowl-bound as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt being one game away from becoming an NFL Champion has resulted in plenty of people criticizing the Browns for parting ways with Hunt this past offseason. However, the reality is that this decision was then and still is now the right one.

Do not be fooled by Kansas City making their third straight Super Bowl, as Hunt is only a minor part of that equation. This is a team that lives and dies (mostly lives) on the arm of Patrick Mahomes, any contributions from Hunt are merely complementary in nature.

Moving on from Hunt was right move

The only reason Hunt has been able to find any sort of success on the ground is due to opposing defenses not wanting to be beaten by Mahomes and Kansas City's lethal passing attack.

When looking at Hunt's numbers on the year, it is important to look past the simplistic yards per game. Yes, Hunt's 56 yards per game on the ground is the highest since his first stint in Kansas City, but there is much more to it than that.

Despite having his highest attempts per game since 2018 (15.4), Hunt's average per carry of 3.6 and his 1.6 yards after contact per rush this season were the second-lowest of his career. Additionally, the 28.6 attempts before breaking a tackle are the second-most required to do so, a further indication of Hunt's drop in overall effectiveness.

There is one more thing to consider here. Does anyone actually think Hunt would have similar production in Cleveland? The Browns clearly have lesser quarterback play and an offensive line that is not the asset it once was.

This combination would make it significantly more difficult for Hunt to experience anything remotely close to what he has accomplished in his return to the Chiefs. Need proof? Look at his last two seasons in Cleveland. These were two of the worst overall seasons in Hunt's career, and that cannot be ignored.

Is it discouraging to see multiple players who once wore orange and brown find success while the Browns continue to call the NFL's basement home?

Sure, but it is important to distinguish the difference between genuinely good players and players like Hunt, who are the product of the environment around them and nothing more. Moving on from Hunt was then and is still now the right decision for the Browns, regardless of how the Super Bowl plays out.

