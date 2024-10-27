Jameis Winston will hype up Browns fans everywhere with wild postgame interview
By Mike Luciano
It took the Cleveland Browns all of one game without Deshaun Watson to realize that they needed a new face at quarterback to wake up the offense. Jameis Winston not only looked much more comfortable under center in his first start since Watson tore his Achilles, but he led the Browns to a 29-24 victory at home.
Not only did the Browns pull off a wild upset win against the Baltimore Ravens when they were massive home underdogs, but they did it in style with Winston as the starting quarterback. His performance was so impressive that Cleveland seems ready to keep him installed as the starting quarterback.
Winston, who was just one week removed from being demoted to third string in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, finished the game 27-41 passing for 334 yards and three touchdown passes. The always quotable Winston, who was back at it pre-game, managed to steal the show with some very funny quotes in the immediate aftermath of the win.
Winston ran the full spectrum in this game, going from quoting Eminem to getting religious and praising the powers above for helping the Browns save what remains of their season. The vibe shift from Watson to Winston has been so gigantic it might give Cleveland a little bit of life.
Jameis Winston has wild postgame press conference that will hype up Browns fans
Schematically, Winston's superior arm strength and pocket presence were a huge boost for Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland offense. Not only did Elijah Moore have his best game as a Brown, but struggling youngster Cedric Tillman caught fire with 99 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.
Perhaps the biggest issue Watson had on the field was the fact he constantly looked like he didn't want to be out there. For better or worse, Winston is going to be an energetic personality that can shake up a languid offense.
While Lamar Jackson and the Ravens did have some nice moments offensively, Cleveland's defense is still quality. With Winston and Nick Chubb giving this offense the jolt they needed to once again look viable, the Browns might be able to salvage something from this year against all odds.
Cleveland still has a long way to go, but the shift from starting an underperforming, controversial quarterback who nobody liked playing at half-speed to an energetic veteran with the talent to make a difference has been a godsend for this squad.