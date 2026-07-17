Jared Verse is already getting Browns fans excited with the mentality he’s bringing

Jared Verse has found himself in a position where he’s under a lot of pressure. As the focal point of a trade package that convinced the Cleveland Browns to trade NFL great Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, Verse is facing high expectations from Cleveland and Browns fans.

The young defender, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons, is aware of those expectations. However, he has made it clear since arriving in Cleveland that he isn’t going to replace Myles Garrett. Instead, he’s focusing on doing things his way to be the best version of himself, and Browns fans are starting to learn that Verse’s way is something they can get behind.

Verse recently appeared on Good Morning Football, and he delivered a passionate message when asked what identity he’s hoping to bring to Cleveland’s defense. The defender started by saying the Browns defense already has a reputation of being aggressive, attacking, and in your face, and he’s ready to add to that.

Verse doesn’t just plan to add to it, though. He wants to turn things up a notch.

Jared Verse is ready to turn up the aggressiveness of the Browns' defense

After rattling off the names of several Cleveland defenders who are “very aggressive,” Verse emphasized that he’s ready to add his own flavor to the defense. What exactly is that flavor? An extra dose of aggressiveness.

"I’m here to get in your face," Verse said on GMFB. "I’m here to be a little bit more aggressive. I’m here to just have that statement: that’s Jared Verse defense… That old school defense where you gotta get nitty gritty and you gonna have to really earn every yard, every play, everything you get."

That approach is in line with Verse’s reputation throughout the league. The two-time Pro Bowler has already established himself as a brash, trash-talking, physical defender. He has become known for getting under fans’ skin, in opponents’ faces, and running through the chest of any offensive lineman who dares to get in his way.

That’s why the Browns weren’t going to send Myles Garrett to the Rams if they weren’t going to get Verse back. Jared Verse is the kind of defender teams love to build around, and Cleveland is now doing that.