Jerry Jeudy’s latest comments create more Browns drama that already has fans fed up

Week 3 hasn’t even started yet, and the Cleveland Browns are already in mid-season form. In Cleveland, that’s not a good thing, because mid-season form for the Browns means everything falling apart on and off the field. While the Browns have only played two games, it seems like things are headed that way after two losses. Some recent comments from Jerry Jeudy will certainly accelerate Cleveland’s journey to that undesirable location.

The veteran receiver, who said he didn’t see any challenges in the Baltimore Ravens secondary ahead of the Week 2 matchup, was asked about what he and the other wideouts could do to create more separation in games. Jeudy responded by asking the media member if he watched the film of the game. Once the media member said no, the wideout said to watch the film and get back to him, implying that he did his job against the Ravens to get open.

#Browns Jerry Jeudy back and forth with a reporter when asked about why it was hard to get separation from #Ravens secondary. pic.twitter.com/j5xTeiJDdk — Coop (@JJCoop25) September 17, 2025

Jeudy could be right, but his decision to say this to the media essentially shifts blame elsewhere. If he and the receivers are open, and aren’t getting the ball, it’s either a quarterback problem, or an offensive line issue. Either way, Jeudy publicly expressing it could be a sign that it’s an issue inside the building already. If that’s the case after just two games, things could get really loud if nothing changes in the coming weeks.

The thought of that seemingly inevitable drama is a nightmare for Browns fans who have been on this ride several times. That’s why fans were quick to showcase their exhaustion on social media in response to Jeudy’s comments. Some even criticized the receiver for having a drop on Sunday, but seemingly deflecting blame.

Jeudy did lead the team with 51 receiving yards on four catches on Sunday, but that wasn’t enough as the Browns lost 41-17. If the offense can’t get on the same page soon, Cleveland will continue to lose.

