Joe Flacco traded as Browns, Bengals make first deal years after AJ McCarron fiasco

The Browns quarterback situation has been rapidly changing over the last few weeks, as third-rounder Dillon Gabriel got his first start a bit earlier than most expected in Week 5 against the Vikings. In doing so, Joe Flacco became available, and he was moved quite quickly. The veteran was sent to the Bengals on Tuesday with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

On top of the suddenness of this trade, it's also a historic one for the two franchises. This marks the first time the Browns and Bengals are making a trade with one another, eight years after the A.J. McCarron fiasco, where the deal didn't go through due to paperwork issues on the Browns' side during the Hue Jackson era.

Browns & Bengals complete first ever trade years after AJ McCaron fax fiasco

The McCarron deal was as good as done back in 2017, as the Browns just needed to finish the paperwork and fax it over to the league to make it official. Cleveland was set to send a second and third-round pick to Cincinnati for the signal caller as they were in the midst of a winless season started by DeShone Kizer. While the optics of not getting a trade done due to paperwork are not good, someone was looking out for the Browns in that case eight years ago, as McCarron made only one start in the NFL after the failed deal.

Not only does this mark a first since 1999 for the two AFC North rivals to make a trade, but it's only the third time since 2001 that a quarterback was traded in-division. The other two examples were Drew Bledsoe going from New England to Buffalo in 2002 and Donovan McNabb going from the Eagles to Washington in 2010. Flacco is also set to become the first quarterback to start for the Bengals, Browns, and Ravens.

The Bengals are hoping Flacco can be an improved solution to keep them afloat while Joe Burrow makes an attempt to return in the postseason, while the Browns get a better pick to move forward with two rookie quarterbacks. This doesn't feel like it will be the last quarterback news in Cleveland in 2025.

