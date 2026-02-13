The Cleveland Browns will look very different to kick off the Todd Monken era. They will have 10 draft picks to add more young talent to the roster, and several veterans are likely to find new homes in the offseason.

David Njoku was the first veteran to announce he was leaving the team, but unfortunately, he’s not going to be the only one. With most of the offensive line set to test free agency, it’s hard to believe most of them — if any — will return in 2026.

Of course, that includes the legendary Joel Bitonio. As stated by ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi on X, the 12-year veteran might finally decide to call it a career after more than a decade with the organization.

"As we fully shift into offseason mode, it's worth noting that Joel Bitonio's contract also voids on Feb. 16. Bitonio is mulling retirement, as he did last season, and acknowledged he would probably have to inform the Browns of his plans soon so the team can plan accordingly."

Browns could be bracing for end of Joel Bitonio era

Bitonio is one of the greatest offensive guards of his generation and one of the best and most respected players in franchise history. He’s a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, and he’s played in at least 15 games in nine consecutive seasons.

Bitonio has made a strong case for the Hall of Fame. Even if he never gets a golden jacket because of how little love offensive linemen get, he’s a lock to be enshrined in the upper deck as a member of the Browns’ Ring of Honor once it’s all said and done.

Losing one of the best interior offensive linemen in the game will be a huge blow. Even at this point in his career, the 34-year-old was an above-average blocker, logging a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.7, which ranked 23rd among 81 eligible guards. His pass-block grade (75.7) was the eighth-highest in the league.

The Browns will have four of five starting offensive linemen enter free agency this offseason, including Bitonio, whose market value projection is $12.9 million on a one-year deal, per Spotrac.

Then again, he’s not going to play for another team. It’ll be Browns or nothing for him.

GM Andrew Berry will need to do some financial juggling to free up some salary cap space, and Bitonio will reportedly let the team know of his decision soon so they can plan accordingly.

He’ll be missed deeply if he’s gone, but he’s also earned the right to walk away on his own terms.