Juan Thornhill and 3 players nearing the end of their Browns tenure
Free agency is always a way to kill the mood if you're talking about the Cleveland Browns. Because of how hefty Deshaun Watson's contract is, the Browns' hands are completely tied when that signing period comes around, and they'll likely have to opt for much younger replacements for free agents that are deciding to walk in the offseason.
Cleveland has a few notable names on their free agency list ahead of 2025 - Nick Chubb is the biggest name to come to mind. But, several players who might be playing the final snaps of their Browns careers. Whether that's because they're about to let talented players walk because they're unable to pay them, or because players have played themselves off the team, the Browns are going to look very different in 2025.
Let's take a look at the four Browns players that are unlikely to be apart of the team next season.
1. Juan Thornhill
Thornhill is still going to be under contract for the Browns come 2025 by way of his earlier contract agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs. Regardless, Thornhill has shown multiple times throughout the season that he cannot be relied upon on defense to either tackle consistently or handle deep coverage consistently.
The Browns are likely to be hesitant to cut him, knowing they owe that money to him until 2026 when he can become a free agent. But, they should consider it if they end up drafting a decent replacement defender for him.
2. Elijah Moore
Moore is in the opposite type of situation to Thornhill - he isn't under contract with the Browns in 2025 and will probably get legitimate interest from a team with a veteran quarterback looking to shore up their wide receiving depth. Moore is still very young, and can still hit a different level if given the right situation. It feels like he's clicking with Jameis Winston right now, but the Browns likely cannot afford to keep him on despite that success on the field. It'll be sad to see a young, fringe problem in Moore leave.
3. Jedrick Wills Jr.
Wills' drama this season has been well documented. Between choosing to bench himself in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens and then telling reporters he doesn't care how fans feel about that move, he feels pretty much done with his tenure on the Browns. Wills is a majorly disappointing draft project for Cleveland, as he's been easily replaced numerous times by second and third string tackles on the offensive line with positive results. Wills might fetch a new contract to be a backup elsewhere, but it won't be for Cleveland.
4. Rodney McLeod
McLeod lands on this list simply because he's told reporters that this is his last season in the league. McLeod will always have one memorable moment with the Browns - returning a Myles Garrett blocked punt for a touchdown earlier in the season - but he's been a pretty small part of the Browns' defensive scheming this season outside of a few snaps at ends of games here and there.