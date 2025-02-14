Kareem Hunt and 2 former Browns the team could reunite with in NFL free agency

If there's one thing that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry likes to do, it's convert contract money into signing bonus money. It's a strategy he employed to make Amari Cooper's contract more tradeable at the start of the 2024 season, and it's something he'll likely try to do again ahead of free agency, which opens March 12.

If he's able to restructure the contracts of key players like Jack Conklin, and able to replace several free agents set to depart in 2025 with cheaper rookie deals, then he'll be able to likely target a few veterans on the market to shore up their positions in greatest need of depth: at quarterback, at cornerback, and at running back.

There are, in fact, a few former Browns players that could fit these needs for the team in free agency.

Former Browns the team can reunite with in free agency

Kareem Hunt

Hunt, who was allowed to walk by Cleveland ahead of the 2024 season, had a down season with the Super Bowl-losing Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed for a solid 728 yards, but needed 200 carries to get there. Compare that to his 2020 year with the Browns where he ran for 841 yards and six touchdowns with just 198 carries, and you can see that he's likely in the declining end of his career.

However, he could be a solid complement to Nick Chubb in the backfield if the team manages to re-sign the fan favorite running back. Chubb and Hunt are familiar with one another's style of play, and Cleveland is obviously familiar with what works for Hunt in the backfield. Pairing him back up with the team on a team-friendly deal could help take the load off of Chubb and Jerome Ford in 2025.

Tyler Huntley

Huntley is a free agent after finishing up a solid backup season with the Miami Dolphins. He ended up having to start some games for Tua Tagovailoa, and seemed like a perfectly capable backup signal caller in his limited snaps. Huntley began 2024 with the Browns, but he was cut before the season started.

As Cleveland needs to peruse the market for a veteran starting quarterback option, Huntley would make for a great addition to the quarterback room as a backup once again. He's turnover prone, which is the exact opposite kind of offensive output the Browns need after 2024 and the Jameis Winston experience, but he's familiar with their system and can be signed on a very cheap deal.

Cade York

York would be a long shot to try and reunite with - the Cincinnati Bengals have signing rights to York, so if they extend an offer to him, he has to sign with the team. However, if they choose to move on from the 81.8 percent field goal kicker, then a reunion with the Browns might make sense.

York is a career 73.3 percent field goal kicker, and was originally drafted by Cleveland back in 2022. He'd be a great replacement for Dustin Hopkins, who just finished his year with the Browns with a field goal percentage of just 66.7. However, that might have just been a blip for Hopkins considering he's a career 84 percent kicker.

