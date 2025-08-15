Kenny Pickett inches toward return as Browns' QB competition rolls on

When training camp kicked off, Kenny Pickett was getting a fair share of looks with the first team offense. It appeared a safe bet that one of the Browns' two veteran signal callers - Pickett or Joe Flacco - would be the opening day starter to kick off the 2025 season.

In fact, many in attendance claimed that Pickett was playing very inspired football, up until the July 26 practice in which he injured his hamstring. Kevin Stefanski had a positive review of his work through the first four sessions:

"Yeah, I thought Kenny had a strong block there ... he did use his mobility a couple times there and is a fast player. He can really run. So, we’ll make sure that he heals up nice and fast and then get him back out there. But I thought he had a good four days." Kevin Stefanski

Kenny Pickett gives positive update regarding hamstring injury

Unfortunately, it appears that the hamstring injury was rather significant, as Pickett has been unable to be a full participant in any of the practices or in the preseason game held in the interim. Thursday's media availability brought some welcome news, however, as the former Steelers and Eagles quarterback had a positive update on his recovery from the injury:

"Yeah, I feel like I’m turning the corner a little bit this week, which is really positive. I was able to run, you know, a little bit more yesterday, so I’m getting there. Just taking a day at a time. You know, obviously it’s extremely frustrating. I’m only being able to get like seven-on-sevens lately and some 1-on-1s, but just focused on trying to take advantage of those as much as I can." Kenny Pickett

Pickett's return from injury could not come soon enough, as time is quickly running out on the Browns quarterback competition. Of the four contenders to begin the season, Flacco is the only one not to deal with an injury this offseason.

Shortly after Pickett's injury, Dillon Gabriel suffered a hamstring strain of his own. Shedeur Sanders missed some practice time with a sore arm before hurting his oblique on the first day of joint practices with the Eagles.

Reporters questioned Pickett's frustration levels as he was forced to watch from the sidelines while his counterparts in the quarterback room took over his reps. While he kept it professional, it was evident that he understood any time missed would be a setback in his bid for the starting job.

His continued recovery comes at a time when Shedeur Sanders' performance in Week 1 of the preseason has Browns fans - and much of NFL media - buzzing. It's imperative that Pickett makes his full return in the coming days.

The Browns are likely to hold him out of Saturday's preseason contest with the Philadelphia Eagles. His final opportunity to get some live game reps in the preseason will come on August 23, when the Browns face the Los Angeles Rams.

