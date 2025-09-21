Kevin Stefanski admits what Browns fans suspected about Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns came from behind down 10 points to win the game against the 2-0 Green Bay Packers and it certainly didn't feel like that was a possibility earlier on. Joe Flacco wasn't playing his best ball and Browns fans might have been wondering if a quarterback change was on the agenda.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked after the game if he had considered a potential quarterback change to which he said that was not something he was considering. While this did end up being the right call given how the game ended, no one would have blamed Stefanski had he moved Flacco to the bench and upgraded rookie Dillon Gabriel into the starting lineup.

The Browns ended up winning the game thanks to a terrible Jordan Love interception and a blocked field goal that gave Cleveland its own chance to win the game. That being said, the Browns had looked pretty lifeless offensively before that 12-play drive that lasted over five minutes and led to the field goal (Cleveland's first points of the day).

That drive sparked something in this team though and we saw the end result.

Kevin Stefanski refused to entertain benching Joe Flacco despite struggles

Flacco finished the game completing 21 of 36 passes for 142 yards and one interception. The numbers aren't great but the team pulled through and got the W when it mattered most. Sitting at 1-2 after Week 3 is obviously better than 0-3 and now this team knows they can hang with the big boys in the league.

We'll have to see if this confidence carries over into next week when the Browns play another NFC North team in Detroit. The Packers blew out the Lions in Week 1 and the Browns just beat the Packers so, I mean, you do the math (kidding, of course).

As long as the Browns are winning and Flacco isn't actively losing the games, Stefanski likely will stick with his 40-year-old quarterback. It's unpopular to say so but that's probably the right decision.