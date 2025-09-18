Kevin Stefanski and Browns could be left between a rock and a hard place after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are entering Week 3 at 0-2, and after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the best team in the league, Cleveland will face a team that also has a claim for that title: the Green Bay Packers. After an 11-6 season last year, the Packers added Micah Parsons this offseason, and have hit the ground running. Now, they’ll try to flex their muscles against a struggling Browns team.

With the aforementioned state of both teams, it’s no surprise Green Bay is expected to win this game. Of course, the Browns have a puncher’s chance, hoping the any given Sunday phrase works in their favor. But, if the Week 3 game unfolds how everyone thinks it will, Cleveland will lose and look bad while doing it, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will be forced into a very tough spot.

The head coach could be staring at a winless team with some uninspiring offense, and will have to consider making a quarterback change.

Browns could be forced to consider quarterback change if offense has poor outing against Packers

The reason this is a tough spot for the franchise to be in is that Cleveland isn’t ready to turn to its rookie quarterbacks yet. For starters, the offense as a whole has been subpar, so it would be less than ideal circumstances for a rookie passer to inherit. Additionally, the Browns’ upcoming schedule doesn’t really provide an easy entry point for a quarterback change with the Detroit Lions coming up before a game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

That's one side of things. The other side is a seemingly inevitable reality where Cleveland is 0-3 with poor offensive outings in all three games. Joe Flacco hasn’t been supported much, but he also hasn’t played well individually. So the Browns could be forced to decide between sticking with an approach that isn’t working, or starting a plan earlier than desired.

Both sides have their cons, and that’s why it’s considered to be between a rock and a hard place. Unfortunately, it will be a reality for Cleveland unless the team came pull off an upset over the hot Packers.

READ MORE