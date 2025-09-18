Browns reporter explains why Cleveland is on the verge of unlocking its offense

The Cleveland Browns are 0-2, and are currently one of the league’s worst offenses, averaging just 16.5 points per game. While that’s not surprising, it is disheartening for Browns fans. The most disappointing thing about the lack of offense in Cleveland is that fans were promised a good rushing attack. All offseason, the Browns talked about returning to a run-heavy offense and building things off a strong run game, but the team is only averaging 82 rushing yards a game.

Without a good run game, Cleveland doesn’t really have the personnel to do much offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the rushing attack will soon show up for the Browns. Reporter Daniel Oyefusi highlighted that reason in a recent ESPN piece, arguing that the return of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will help unlock the running game.

ESPN believes Quinshon Judkins will help Browns running game dramatically improve

Oyefusi acknowledged how Cleveland only has one run of 10-plus yards on the season, but argued that trend won’t continue now that Judkins is back in the mix. The lone run over 10 yards came from Judkins in his debut, so he should only build off that moment.

"The run game was a point of emphasis for coach Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland's offense this offseason, but the Browns are averaging 3.6 yards per carry and generating few explosive plays. The run blocking hasn't been optimal, but the team's run block win rate ranks 19th. The debut of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was also a promising sign. Judkins produced the team's lone explosive run in Sunday's loss to the Ravens and registered a team-high 61 rushing yards, 36 of which came after first contact. The Browns' run game should pick up as Judkins gets more comfortable." Daniel Oyefusi (ESPN)

Cleveland is certainly hoping this is the case, because getting the run game going is the only way this offense will turn things around. Running the ball well will help the Browns consistently move the ball, stay ahead of the sticks, and score when in the red zone, but it will also open up the passing attack as defenses commit to stop the run.

Those things happening will lead to Cleveland having a competent offense. With a defense that has already proven it can compete with anyone, a solid offense would really give the Browns the chance to win games. So hopefully, Judkins will help get the run game rolling sooner than later.

READ MORE