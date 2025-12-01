Kevin Stefanski makes a big Shedeur Sanders decision after Browns loss

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has the first loss of his career as a starting quarterback, with the Cleveland Browns falling to the San Francisco 49ers 26-8 on Sunday. It was an ugly game for Cleveland, defined by special teams miscues, but Sanders is still the story everyone is focused on. With start No. 2 not going as well as start No. 1, everyone wanted to know if the rookie quarterback would get start No. 3 next week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t waste any time answering that question, declaring that Sanders will start in Week 14. The head coach still wouldn’t answer if the starter is determined on a week-to-week basis, only saying that the fifth-round pick will be under center for the home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Sanders completed 16-of-25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s game, and was also sacked three times. While it was ultimately an uneventful performance for the rookie quarterback, he had a really promising first half, where he was 8-of-11 for 96 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland trailed 10-8 at the half, but special team miscues and some questionable play calling took Sanders and the Browns out of the game.

The rookie spoke after the loss about how he’s still working to get on the same page with everyone. Additionally, he said he wants to be better at rallying his teammates to still perform, even when things aren’t going their way. With the Browns seemingly committed to getting an extended look at Sanders in the coming weeks, he’ll have the opportunity to showcase his growth.

The rookie quarterback, now 1-1, set to make his third start next Sunday. He’ll be looking to bounce back in Week 14, and will have the perfect opportunity to do so against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans. The game will be important for evaluating Sanders, as he faces off against his good friend and fellow rookie quarterback, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The game will also be big for draft positioning. Of course, Sanders will be hoping to show the Browns they don’t need to use a first-round pick on a quarterback in 2026.