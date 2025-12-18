Kevin Stefanski may need a 'miracle' after latest Browns rumors

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has put together one of the most successful coaching tenures in franchise history, needs to worry about his job security, even as two very different schools of argument are emerging following his 3-11 performance in this 2025 season.

On one hand, Stefanski has won just six games in two years, and has dragged the franchise back into laughingstock territory after a few playoff appearances. On the other hand, he has been hampered by dozens of issues that were not of his own making.

That hasn't stopped the rumor mongers from trying to eyeball his future.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland said it would take a "miracle" for the Browns to retain Stefanski after yet another terrible season, while Jason Lloyd of The Athletic thinks it's simply time for the two parties to start fresh apart from one another.

Even though there have been some rumblings in the past that will suggest ownership is blaming the Deshaun Watson trade and all the nightmares that have popped up as a result, the old adage of "you are what your record says you are" may be ringing in owner Jimmy Haslem's head when he considers extending a Stefanski era that has produced exactly one playoff win.

New Browns rumors spell trouble for Kevin Stefanski’s job security

Stefanski has failed at the difficult task of trying to work around the albatross Watson contract that's quickly emerging as one of the worst in sports history. This year, Stefanski has juggled aging Joe Flacco, limited Dillon Gabriel, and volatile Shedeur Sanders under center.

Part of why keeping Stefanski in this job could be appealing is the fact that Cleveland may not attract top candidates. Ownership is still a mess, the quarterback situation is still a mess, and they won't be able to splash a ton of cash due to the Watson mistake hovering over them.

However, the Browns may need to jump in order to make some headway in an AFC North that is as wide open as it has been in years. If Cleveland picks a rookie quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, wouldn't it make sense to start fresh with someone who could possibly improve upon Stefanski?

Both the pro and anti-Stefanski fans out there are on firm ground for argument, though which camp Haslem ends up hearing will have some serious ripple effects for the next few seasons of Browns football.