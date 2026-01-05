Kevin Stefanski's next landing spot is painfully obvious after Browns firing

Well, the Cleveland Browns now officially move on. Kevin Stefanski has been fired, as many fans expected following another subpar season, but it probably won't take too long for him to land on his feet.

And, while a lot of Browns fans might guess he'd be looking at starting a step below as an offensive coordinator for a year or two, before getting another head coaching shot, it appears as though he's already going to be a clear favorite in this year's cycle.

According to a couple of top NFL insiders, including Jordan Schultz and Albert Breer, Stefanski is expected to be a top head coaching candidate from the jump. And, there is one team with a current opening that makes far too much sense:

The New York Giants.

Kevin Stefanski would be set up for another excellent chance if hired by the New York Giants

Forget that Stefanski had a first-round quarterback in Baker Mayfield and some offensive (and defensive, for that matter) talent to go with his first shot at being a head coach. He did, indeed, have some talent to work with.

Now, this is an entirely different story, but Stefanski also had the rug ripped out from beneath him, in a way, by general manager Andrew Berry.

Again, that's a story for a different day.

With the Giants, Stefanski would get everything he could possibly want in starting over. For starters, as an offensive coach, he'd be getting a dual-threat franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, on a rookie contract, entering only his second year.

Along with Dart, Stefanski already has his locked-and-loaded starting running back in Cam Skattebo and, obviously, a future superstar at wide receiver in Malik Nabers.

That, alone, is enough to make far too much sense for Stefanski. But, on the defensive side of the ball, he'd have some excellent pieces in place including a defensive line that gets after the quarterback. Brian Burns and Abdul Carter should be the cornerstones there for a while, and if Stefanski hired the right defensive coordinator, he'd be set.

But let's go back to the offense for a moment. It does feel very similar to his start in Cleveland. Skattebo is a hard-nosed running back similar to Nick Chubb early in his career. Nabers is an outgoing, uber-talented star wide receiver similar to Odell Beckham Jr., also coming off an injury.

It's a little weird how similar these situations are, if you look at them the right way.

Where will he land? New York is certainly a strong possibility.