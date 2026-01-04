‘Last day of school’ energy sums up Browns locker room as Black Monday looms

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, with the focus centered more on rumors than football. In that sense, Sunday’s season finale at Cincinnati had more of a let’s just get this over with vibe, with fans much more interested in the looming results of Black Monday than what happens on the scoreboard in Week 18.

If there was one unit looking to take a final bow, it was Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense. It entered the Bengals game ranked third overall in DVOA, and with Garrett chasing the NFL’s single-season sack record, there was still plenty of pride for the players on that side of the ball.

To say Cleveland’s defenders came out with some added swagger on Sunday would be an understatement.

The Browns took a 14-12 lead into halftime — no thanks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the offense. They managed just two first downs, 33 net yards, and zero points against one of the leakiest defenses in the NFL.

Cleveland’s defense, meanwhile, forced a pair of turnovers and took both to the house for touchdowns. Linebacker Devin Bush got a key block from Garrett to finish off a 97-yard interception return, and cornerback Sam Webb returned a fumble 47 yards for the defense’s second score in as many Bengals possessions.

Both Bush and Webb were flagged for taunting penalties after their touchdowns, though, which kind of says everything about the current state of the franchise.

These taunting penalties is like when it's the last day of school and you know your teacher can't really punish you for anything — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 4, 2026

Browns players send a not-so-subtle message with ‘beast mode’ celebrations

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch owned one of the most famous touchdown celebrations back in the day, when he would barrel over defenders before soaring into the end zone backwards while grabbing his crotchal region. He was fined repeatedly for the act by the NFL, but fans who remember the Lynch era know well — he couldn’t care less.

Cleveland’s defenders took that same aura into Sunday’s season finale.

Bush went full beast mode after his long interception return in the first quarter, drawing a 15-yard penalty for his ode to Lynch. Webb then hilariously pulled off the exact same move — and drew the same flag — as he crossed the goal line on the very next drive.

Clearly, the players were just having a little fun in the final game of the regular season. The challenge was accepted by Andre Szmyt, who made a pair of 48-yard extra points to make the fouls a moot point.

But was Stefanski chewing out his players for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that could’ve cost the team points? Of course not.

The Browns and their head coach clearly know what’s been widely reported — that the team is expected to retain GM Andrew Berry but cut ties with Stefanski on Black Monday — and they're acting accordingly.