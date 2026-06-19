Latest Browns 2027 mock draft delivers a quarterback twist fans won't like

All Cleveland Browns fans hear right now is that their favorite team will probably draft a new quarterback in 2027 because their team's current quarterback situation is a mess. While the competition between second-year player Shedeur Sanders and veteran Deshaun Watson will continue into the summer, there has not been a lot of evidence that either of these players can help the Browns win consistently.

There have been numerous way-too-early 2027 NFL mock drafts projecting the Browns to draft quarterbacks such as Arch Manning of Texas or Dante Moore of Oregon. However, in his latest three-round mock, Ian Cummings of PFSN has the Browns taking a quarterback — only after they draft two defensive players in the first round.

Cleveland was projected to draft at pick Nos. 4, 32, 36, and 68 overall in Cummings' mock, with the order based on current Super Bowl odds by various betting sites. Before the Browns' first pick, the Arizona Cardinals took Manning at No. 1, and the New York Jets took Moore at No. 3.

With the two best quarterback prospects gone, Cummings has Cleveland taking defensive lineman Justin Scott from the University of Miami at pick No. 4. He defended his pick by essentially stating: The Browns can find better value at quarterback later in the draft.

"The Cleveland Browns just drafted Mason Graham two cycles ago and have a pressing need at the most important position, so I understand that this pick doesn’t match expectation," he wrote. "But on my board, Manning and Moore are the only QB prospects worth top-10 capital right now. The Browns have three picks in the top-36 selections and may be able to make up for it later. Here, the pick is the best blend of need and BPA, and on my board, that’s Justin Scott.

With Maliek Collins on an expiring deal and Mike Hall Jr. falling below expectations, DT will be a need again sooner rather than later for Cleveland, and Scott is a perfect complement for Graham on the interior."

At this point, its hard to know exactly what the Browns' future strategy would be entering the 2027 NFL Draft. Many think that Cleveland would automatically draft a new quarterback in the first round because the team's current situation seems so strained with Watson still in the mix.

The fact that more mock drafts are coming out that have the Browns taking a player that isn't a quarterback seems to be more in step with the team's current philosophy of taking players that help the team win now. They don't just want to take a quarterback just because, and if Manning and Moore aren't there for the taking, then selecting the best player available and continuing to strengthen the depth of the roster seems most logical.

The Browns pass on a quarterback with both first-round picks in a surprising 2027 projection

The next surprise in this mock was Cleveland doubling down on the front seven with defensive edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr. of Arkansas with the No. 32 pick. Cleveland just traded Myles Garrett and replaced him with Jared Verse, but Cummings believes that Rhodes' versatility could help Cleveland long-term, especially with much-needed depth on the edge.

It's not until the Browns' first pick of the second round that they take a quarterback, and that ends up being Trinidad Chambliss out of Ole Miss.

"It wasn’t as early as expected, but we did finally address the QB position for the Browns, with an intriguing value add in Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss," Cummings wrote. "At around 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Chambliss is average-sized, with middling arm strength, but he nonetheless proves more than competent as a prospect. Chambliss is a smart, adaptable, and athletic game manager who’s proven capable of commanding an offense, keeping the chains moving, dishing to his targets with consistent accuracy, and keeping resolve in high-pressure and high-leverage situations.

Chambliss always has an answer, and that quality should make him a popular prospect for teams in search of a potential starting QB contender. A strong 2026 campaign can put him in the same range as Tyler Shough."

Taking Chambliss in the second round suggests that the Browns would still be in search of their franchise quarterback. The Browns have had plenty of contenders throughout their history. What they need is a champion at the position.

While Chambliss will have a lot of potential as Cummings suggests, it would just be another underwhelming quarterback prospect trying to make his mark in Cleveland.