Latest Browns injury update will make winning even harder for Shedeur Sanders

For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns looked like a team that has a promising quarterback under center that needs supporting pieces to be his best. While they lost to the 1-11 Tennessee Titans, quarterback Shedeur Sanders put together his best game as a pro.

Not only did Sanders throw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in this game, but he also added 29 yards and a score with his legs. Despite a puzzling decision to run a trick play for the possible game-tying two-point conversion and a patchwork offensive line, Sanders nearly willed Cleveland to victory.

However, replicating that performance might be much more difficult for the Browns, as offensive lineman Ethan Pocic suffered a serious Achilles injury that will all but assuredly end his 2025 season in unceremonious fashion.

Sanders is already playing behind a beat-up offensive line with some of the worst tackle play in league, and losing a veteran like Pocic that helps with both keeping Sanders upright and diagnosing plays pre-snap could be a loss this team will struggle to recover from.

Browns OL Ethan Pocic feared to have suffered Achilles injury

After a fairly disappointing career with the Seattle Seahawks, Pocic was born again in Cleveland. After starting 56 games in his four seasons in northeast Ohio, Pocic has established himself as one of the best run-blocking centers the AFC has to offer.

Pocic will join right guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin in the inactive list for the rest of the season, which will likely force backup Luke Wypler into an enhanced role. For a quarterback like Sanders that enjoys sitting in the pocket, this could be problematic.

Three of Cleveland's next four games come against teams who would be in the playoffs (Bears, Bills, Steelers) if the season ended today. For a player like Sanders who is trying to prove his worth in the NFL, he may need to deal with some high-end pass rushers coming right in his face.

Sanders has shown he can look like a pro against bottom-feeders like Tennessee and Las Vegas, but San Francisco gave him some trouble. With tough games coming up and Pocic now on the mend, Sanders will be under fire. If he puts up good stats under those conditions and helps the Browns win a game they perhaps shouldn't, he could end up making a name for himself as a franchise guy.